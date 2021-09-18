Foothills Conservancy purchases 130 acres between Marion and Blue Ridge Parkway

“The National Forests in North Carolina greatly appreciates the partnership we have shared with Foothills Conservancy over the years in working toward a common goal of protecting significant lands in Western North Carolina,” said Nick Larson, USFS Grandfather District Ranger. “The future addition of the Sunnyvale Slopes property to Pisgah National Forest is a great opportunity to improve public access to Buck Creek and protect the watersheds around it.”

The property’s steep and rugged landscape within the escarpment of the Blue Ridge Mountains are characteristics that make it a resilient area as the climate changes. Climate change is altering species distributions in unpredictable ways, and conservationists must be strategic in prioritizing land conservation projects with the greatest impact — protecting the maximum amount of biological diversity despite changing distribution patterns. According to The Nature Conservancy’s Resilient Sites for Terrestrial Conservation in the Southeast Region Assessment, nearly the entire property is rated as “Above Average,” indicating it is a strategic priority area for biodiversity conservation in the face of climate change. The term “site resilience” refers to the capacity of a site to adapt to climate change while still maintaining diversity and ecological function, according to the news release.