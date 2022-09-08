Foothills Conservancy of NC welcomes Meg Gaito to staff

MORGANTON — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina welcomed new Development Associate Meg Gaito on Sept. 1. In this role, Gaito will work closely with Foothills Conservancy’s development director on the organization’s fundraising and development program.

“Foothills Conservancy’s staff and board are grateful to have Meg joining the team,” said Development Director Pam Hardin. “Her skills and experience will be an asset as we continue to expand our development reach and fundraising program.”

A native of Raleigh, Meg spent her childhood frequenting her grandparents’ family farm in McDowell County. A 2015 graduate of N.C. State University with a degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management, Meg joins the team after a two-year stint in state government at N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council. Previously, she served in multiple roles with the YMCA of the Triangle and Camp Sea Gull/Seafarer.

“I am very excited to be working with such an amazing organization,” Gaito said. “Foothills Conservancy is doing a wonderful job conserving land that will be enjoyed and preserved for generations to come.”