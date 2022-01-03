Foothills Conservancy acquires 35 more acres along Paddy’s Creek

With this purchase, the conservancy has now helped protect more than 11,000 acres surrounding Lake James, including 235 acres in the Paddy’s Creek watershed. This newest property includes open pastureland, forested buffers along one-third mile of Paddy’s Creek and a small tributary stream, according to a news release.

“Not only does this project augment Foothills Conservancy’s continued efforts to protect water quality in Lake James, the most spectacular of all of the lakes along the Catawba River, it also speaks to Lake James’ significance to the people who recreate and live nearby, and to the importance of protecting the headwaters of the Catawba River for downstream municipal water suppliers,” said Andrew Kota, Foothills Conservancy’s executive director. “We were able to protect the property because of a generous response from our supporters, many of whom live or own property near the lake and enjoy the many outdoor recreation opportunities it holds.”