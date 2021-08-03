First United Methodist of Marion mourns the sudden loss of its beloved pastor

On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He then presided over the celebration of Holy Communion at his church, First United Methodist of Marion.

“God is involved in our lives and his instructions – yeah he might test us a little bit – but they are life giving instructions,” Owens said in his sermon. “He wants us to be dependent upon Him. He wants to shower blessings upon us day by day, each day. And He wants us looking toward heaven for that gift.”

What Pastor Owens and no one else knew was it would be his last sermon and his last Holy Communion service on Earth. After the Sunday service, he went home where he passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep. He was just 61 years old.

Now, the members of First United Methodist of Marion and the local community are dealing with the sudden and shocking loss of their beloved pastor and friend. As far as anyone knows, he died of a heart attack in his sleep, church members say.

They are remembering his heartfelt sermons and prayers, his humor and his dedication to their church and the surrounding community.