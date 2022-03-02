Firefighters respond to house fire in West Marion area

Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.

The Marion Fire Department was dispatched at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to a house fire at 19 Nicholas Drive in the West Marion community. Assistant Chief Corey Presnell arrived at the scene in less than three minutes from time of dispatch and reported smoke coming out of a large two-story house. Marion Fire Department’s Engine 3-1, Engine 3-2 and Ladder 3 arrived shortly after and crews began an aggressive interior attack and search, according to a Facebook post.

The firefighters encountered a large volume of fire upon entering the house and additional attack lines were placed in service. They were able to get water from the nearest fire hydrant. A second alarm was called for additional resources, manpower and district coverage. Ladder 3’s crew placed ground ladders and assisted with ventilation. Attack crews were successful in stopping the fire from spreading to the areas of the residence. The house sustained a large amount of fire, smoke and water damage and will require extensive overhaul.

Former Marion Fire Chief Jim Neal said to The McDowell News he was informed that this is a brand new house. It is not livable now but can be repaired, he added.