Firefighters from several agencies spent most of Tuesday working to contain a fire near Point Lookout between Old Fort and Ridgecrest.

At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the McDowell 911 Center got a call about a small leaf fire located off to the side of Point Lookout Trail between Old Fort and Ridgecrest.

Emergency responders found the fire, which was spreading. As of print deadline, no structures were threatened and no one was injured, according to Capt. Sam Robinson of McDowell Emergency Management.

Crews from the Old Fort Fire Department, the Pleasant Gardens Fire Department, the Black Mountain Fire Department, the Swannanoa Fire Department, the N.C. Forest Service and the U.S. Forest Service were on the scene. McDowell Emergency Management and McDowell EMS also responded to this incident.

At around 12:16 p.m., command said the fire had burned about 6 acres and was running. The wind was a factor in the spread of this blaze. A helicopter and two additional tankers from Buncombe County with water were en route at that time. Robinson said both the U.S. Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service provided air support.

As of 2 p.m., the fire had burned around 20 acres, according to a state forest service website.

At 3:20, p.m., Old Fort announced their firefighters had been released from the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Robinson.