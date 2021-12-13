Fire conditions improve. Burning ban lifted in McDowell

Effective at noon Monday, Dec. 13, the N.C. Forest Service and the McDowell County Fire Marshal’s Office have lifted the ban on all open burning for McDowell County.

The burn ban went into effect Nov. 29, due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area.

The Huntsville Mountain Fire south of Marion burned about 436 acres before being declared 100% contained on Dec. 4. That fire was blamed on hunting activities.

Now that the ban has been lifted, residents should burn responsibly. Always check for restrictions before burning, make sure you have a valid permit, check the weather, and never leave fires unattended.