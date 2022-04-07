Final acquisitions completed for Bobs Creek State Natural Area in McDowell County

The third and final phase of acquisitions is now complete for the Bobs Creek State Natural Area in McDowell County.

These acquisitions were completed by the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.

On Thursday, March 30, the Foothills Conservancy and the state Division of Parks and Recreation closed on the purchase of 2,249 acres in McDowell County to become part of Bobs Creek State Natural Area. This purchase is the last of three acquisitions for the new state natural area, and increases its total size to more than 6,000 acres. The first two phases of the project, about 3,700 acres, were purchased in 2019, according to a news release.

The land’s former owner, conservationist Tim Sweeney, donated approximately one-third of the property’s value in the sale.

Once it is open to the public, the state natural area will be managed by the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation for passive (low-impact) recreation, water quality protection of numerous streams in the Broad and Catawba river basins and preservation of rare plants and diverse natural ecosystems documented by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program. Future passive recreation opportunities could include hiking, mountain biking, wildlife observation and scenic enjoyment.

The Bobs Creek State Natural Area protects water quality along five miles of source streams that drain to Muddy Creek, the Catawba River and the Second Broad River through an extensive network of riparian buffers on the property. The Muddy Creek watershed is one of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s priorities for stream and water quality improvement, according to the news release.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to protect these extraordinary lands of the foothills for generations to come,” said Dwayne Patterson, director of the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. “Our conservation partner at Foothills Conservancy of N.C. and the foresight and generosity of Mr. Sweeney have allowed us to continue to make great strides in protecting some of our state’s most sensitive and outstanding natural resources. We are grateful that they continue to entrust the long-term stewardship of these lands to us.”

“The phased purchase of Bobs Creek State Natural Area over a four-year period of time demonstrates both perseverance and strong partnership by all parties involved in the permanent conservation of this incredible natural landscape, which will offer public benefit in the form of landscape scale open space protection for future public recreation,” said Foothills Conservancy’s executive director, Andrew Kota.

Funding for the third phase of the project included grants of $1.2 million from North Carolina Land and Water Fund; $1,518,399 in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund monies provided by the N.C Division of Parks and Recreation; and grants from Fred and Alice Stanback and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

“Our partnership is grateful to the N.C. General Assembly for passing legislation in 2017, and to Gov. Cooper for signing the bill to authorize Bobs Creek State Natural Area,” added Kota. “We are also grateful for conservationist Tim Sweeney and his effort to secure the land and patiently own it while Foothills Conservancy and N.C. State Parks raised the funds to purchase the property at a discounted price for public ownership. There are also many other public and private funders to thank for making the three transactions possible, including conservationists Fred and Alice Stanback, The Cannon Foundation, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Conservation Trust for North Carolina, and several grants from N.C. Land and Water Fund and federal Land and Water Conservation Fund programs.”

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that inspires conservation in western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things. A 501©(3) nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy has conserved more than 64,000 acres in its eight county service area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.

North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation manages more than 252,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 22 million visitors annually, according to the news release.