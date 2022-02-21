Filing period for 2022 elections in McDowell and across NC resumes Thursday

After a hiatus of more than two months, the filing period for the 2022 elections in North Carolina, including those in McDowell County, will resume Thursday morning.

The candidate filing period for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections, as well as rescheduled municipal elections, was suspended by the state Supreme Court in early December of last year. The N.C. Supreme Court also moved the date for the 2022 primary elections to May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

The filing period will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and will continue every business day until noon on Friday, March 4. In McDowell, candidates can file to run for office at the county Board of Elections, 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion.

Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on Tuesday, March 1, according to a news release.

Other statewide or district offices may require that the candidate file with the N.C. Board of Elections in Raleigh.