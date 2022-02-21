Filing period for 2022 elections in McDowell and across NC resumes Thursday

After a hiatus of more than two months, the filing period for the 2022 elections in North Carolina, including those in McDowell County, will resume Thursday morning.
The candidate filing period for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections, as well as rescheduled municipal elections, was suspended by the state Supreme Court in early December of last year. The N.C. Supreme Court also moved the date for the 2022 primary elections to May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.
The filing period will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and will continue every business day until noon on Friday, March 4. In McDowell, candidates can file to run for office at the county Board of Elections, 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion.
Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on Tuesday, March 1, according to a news release.
Other statewide or district offices may require that the candidate file with the N.C. Board of Elections in Raleigh.
Before the suspension of the filing period, 12 local candidates stepped forward to officially declare their plans to seek elected office in McDowell County. They were:
• Ricky Buchanan, 47, of P.O. Box 3026, Marion, filed to run for another term as sheriff of McDowell County. He is a Republican.
• Melissa Holland Adams, 52, of 2830 Hankins Road, Marion, also filed to run for another term as the clerk of Superior Court. She is also a Republican.
• Brenda Morgan Vaughn, 67, of 897 Bethel Church Road in Marion, filed to run for another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. She is a Republican and is retired from working with the Sheriff’s Office.
• David Walker, 52, of 160 West Payne Road in Marion, filed to seek another term on the McDowell County Commissioners. He is a Republican and works in finance and real estate.
• Tony G. Brown, 66, of 159 Brown Farm Drive in Marion, filed to seek another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. He is also a Republican and is a retired general contractor.
• Greg Barksdale, 58, of 19 Woodland Drive, Marion, filed to run for the Marion District seat on the McDowell County Board of Education. The race is nonpartisan. Barksdale is retired from working in state administration.
• Randy Branton, 60, of 145 Brewer Drive in Marion, filed as a Democratic challenger for the office of sheriff. He now works with Broughton police under the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
• Lisa Morgan, 58, of 6379 U.S. 221 South, Marion, filed as a challenger for the Glenwood seat on the Board of Education. The race is nonpartisan.
• Dudley Greene, 58, of 87 Nix Creek Church Road, Marion, filed to seek another term in the N.C. House of Representatives, 85th District seat. He is a Republican and retired sheriff of McDowell County.
• Lynn Greene, 63, of 5705 Sugar Hill Road, Marion, filed to run for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. Greene is a Republican and is retired from law enforcement. Even though he is filing as a challenger, he is a former county commissioner.
• Eddie Shuford, 65, of 131 Hemlock Hills Estates Drive in Marion, filed as a challenger for the McDowell County Board of Education’s Pleasant Gardens seat. He is the industry training director at McDowell Technical Community College.