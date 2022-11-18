Festival of Trees underway at Marion’s Miller Complex

The second annual Marion’s Festival of Trees is underway at the Larry D. Miller Business Complex with 45 special Christmas trees on display. And this celebration will again help deserving children have a happy holiday this year.

Within the corridors of the Miller Complex, there are 45 trees and they are all specially decorated for the holiday season. It is a self-guided tour of the decorated Christmas trees. This is an indoor, family event to raise money for charity and toys for Project Christmas, according to a Facebook post.

The trees are all sponsored by local organizations and businesses. They are as follows: Burrito Bros., Tiffany Morgan Law, McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, GreyBeard Realty, the Marion Wing Factory, McDowell County Rescue Squad, Sugar Hill Contractors, Toonez Chophouse, Rotary Club of Marion, Mike’s Downtown Barber Shop, Fancie Tree Designs, ERA Live Moore, State Farm-Brandi Vetter, Bonnie Plants, All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds, Graylan Construction, The Ashworth Group, Heathen’s Den Axe Throwing, Marion Medical Clinic, Jumping Around, Heathen’s Den Axe Throwing, Marion DDS, Cato’s, Foothills Restoration, Golden Hour Charcuterie, Columbia Forest Products, West McDowell Middle Student Council, Marion Pharmacy, Ledbetter Properties, Outdoor Building & Yard Solutions, J&K Construction, Proman Staffing, Rejuvenation Destination, Reese’s Delectables and Nourishments, West Marion Community Forum, Reflections of Hope, Carolina Dance Company, Village Wellness, Invitation Therapy, RDM, McDowell Chiropractic, Golden Girls, J. Hartman’s, Sapphire Realty and the Fruit Of Her Hands Boutique.

The voting on these trees starts Monday and the public is asked to bring an unwrapped toy to vote for your favorite tree. All the toys collected will be donated to Project Christmas here in McDowell County. The tree with the most votes wins prize money to a charity of their choice.

The voting ends Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook post.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/marionfestivaloftrees