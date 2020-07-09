Face coverings for…“I Wear My Mask” campaign becomes viral sensation

During the second week of the “I Wear My Mask” Public Information Campaign, locals continued to raise awareness on the importance of wearing a face covering by sharing their photos on social media. Pictured are Council Member Ann Harkey, Realtor Steve Jones, Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett, West Marion Community Forum Volunteers and Foothills Food Hub volunteers sporting their face coverings.
Gavin Yamey, a professor of global health and public policy at Duke University, told The News & Observer of Raleigh, “There is evidence that masks reduce viral transmission.”
An analysis of 10 studies published last month found that “face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection, a reduction of as much as 85%.”
