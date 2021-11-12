Face coverings are optional in McDowell schools Nov. 15-19. 31 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID

As part of the weekly superintendent decision based on the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate, approved by the McDowell County Board of Education, face coverings will not be required in most school settings this Monday through Friday.
"Based on the data reported on Nov. 12, the current 14-day positivity rate for the county is 3.7%. This means that face coverings will be optional for the week of Nov. 15-19 in all McDowell County Schools facilities for students, staff, and visitors," according to a news release on Friday.
"Face coverings for all school bus occupants are still mandatory based on federal guidelines. Please help us by making sure students have a face covering before getting on the bus each day. The next decision for face coverings will be made on Friday, Nov. 19," the release said.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 31 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for COVID-19
This brought the total number of positives to 8,787 in McDowell County. There have been 67,165 tests conducted, 58,342 negative results and 36 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 55 individuals in quarantine, 8,591 out of quarantine and 141 deaths.
Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 testing information:
• Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St. in Marion.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:
• Pfizer Youth Vaccine Clinic (ages 5 and older) will be held today, Friday, Nov. 12 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This is a drive-thru clinic and no appointment is needed.
• McDowell County Health department will offer third dose and booster vaccines by appointment only. Call the Vaccine Center at 828-803-4552 to schedule an appointment.
Individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna are eligible for a booster six months after their second dose if they meet the following:
▪ 65 years and older
▪ Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
▪ Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
▪ Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
For anyone who received a first dose of Johnson & Johnson, booster shots are recommended two months after your first dose.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 23,882 (60% of eligible residents)
• Second doses: 22,296 (56% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 12 staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 22 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 22 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.