Event in McDowell puts the focus on safety and 'hot cars'

Unfortunately, this time of year brings preventable tragedy when adults leave children in hot vehicles.

For this reason, the N.C. Department of Insurance and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are hosting a Hot Car event sponsored by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and McDowell County Parks & Recreation. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the McDowell Recreation Department, 25 Academy St. in Marion.

There will be free Icees, and the Recreation Department is offering free swimming from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials from the Department of Insurance and State Fire Marshal’s office will be on hand to demonstrate how quickly the temperature in a car can rise – by cooking s’mores on the dashboard of a vehicle.

Did You Know …

Every year, an average of 39 children across the U.S. die from heat exposure in vehicles.

Since 1998, 32 children have died in N.C. from being left in a hot vehicle.

North Carolina ranked sixth in the nation for heatstroke deaths in children under the age of 14.

Heatstroke deaths of children, as a result of being alone in a vehicle, occur for one of three reasons: