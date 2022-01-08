Employees purchase Kitsbow with backing from N.C. investors

Since relocating to Old Fort in late 2019, Kitsbow has embraced initiatives such as training a workforce with no prior experience making premium apparel, helping build trails in Old Fort for access by all, making personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and medical professionals, making apparel in a sustainable way to better protect the planet, building and operating a unique retail service with excellent and healthy food made locally, hosting the first bike shop in Old Fort in decades, using only compostable materials in all shipping and packaging, and creating generous employee benefits, including 100% health insurance paid by the company, according to the news release.

“When the opportunity to buy the brand and all of its assets became available, the employee leadership was unanimous in doing so as a public benefit corporation, and immediately starting the process for certification as a B Corp. as well,” said David Billstrom, CEO of Kitsbow. “We have been embracing social and public good since we landed in North Carolina to make clothes, so it was a natural step to make.”