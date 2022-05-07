Elevate Breakfast Co. opens at historic downtown Marion corner

At the corner of North Main and West Court, you can “elevate” your breakfast and lunch.

Elevate Breakfast Co. opened for business last week at 9 N. Main St., the former location of Burrito Bros. Elevate serves breakfast and lunch foods from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The breakfast foods include eggs, bacon, sausage, liver mush, croissants, chicken and waffles, pancakes, French toast, biscuits as well as biscuits and gravy. There are several types of omelets and breakfast bowls. Breakfast is served all day.

Elevate’s lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can order a burger, chicken salad sandwich, triple decker club sandwich and the Bigfoot BLT along with side items like fries, fruit and cole slaw. There are three different salads and a kid’s lunch menu.

Elevate Breakfast Co. is owned and operated by brothers Preston and Austin Hensley. They have worked in the tire business for a total of five years. Being born and raised in Marion, the brothers, like many other local people, noticed a limited amount of places to grab breakfast and lunch in the Main Street area. They started discussing the possibility of venturing out from their current field and giving Marion something it desperately needed, according to a news release.

Elevate Breakfast Company opened its doors on Monday and immediately the place was full of hungry patrons. Several people took advantage of the outdoor seating area and ate their breakfast in the sunny May weather. That is unusual for downtown Marion.

The symbol for the new eatery is a UFO. Many have asked “Why the UFO?” And to that the brothers have said “Why not?” “They used their connection with the community and formed an amazing, extremely experienced team that provide excellent service at the front of the house and homemade cooking just like your grandma made it in the back,” reads the news release.

“Elevate strives to not only meet the community needs for great food that stays very in touch with our Southern roots but to raise your breakfast standards to an entirely different level.”

Elevate Breakfast Co. has eight to 10 employees. Elevate partners with several local businesses for most of their products, according to Preston Hensley.

You can find information about their specials as well as the menu for call-in orders and more on Instagram @elevatebreakfastcompany as well as on the Facebook page. The Hensleys said they welcome customers posting photos of their meals as well as reviews “to not only let others know how great the food is but to improve anywhere they can.”

Preston and Austin Hensley said they would like to extend an invitation to come try their food and “they can promise you it will be an out of this world experience.”

Already, the place has gotten rave reviews on Facebook.

“Fantastic breakfast at Elevate Breakfast Company yesterday!” wrote Jill Thompson Young. “I got the pancakes with turkey bacon, my husband got the French toast. Both were really good, with big servings, and the service was excellent. We enjoyed sitting outside as we ate. I was super impressed with everything, especially since this was only their third day open! Great job and we will be back.”

“Delicious food and super friendly staff,” wrote Emily Mastin. “Great to finally have a breakfast place downtown!”

“I was pleased to get to experience the soft opening,” wrote Rusty Jenkins. “The food is fantastic and the staff is great. I cannot wait to return.”

Elevate Breakfast Co. is in the space that used to be the home of Burrito Bros. It is also one of the businesses located within the historic building on the corner that is owned by Ledbetter Properties.

“We are thrilled to have Elevate Breakfast Co. in our building at 9 N. Main St.,” said Crystal Ledbetter of Ledbetter Properties. “We have seen firsthand how hard Austin and Preston Hensley have worked to make this dream come true. We wish them nothing but success and we hope the community embraces this new business.”

She added that more improvements are still in the works for this downtown landmark.

“We just completed repainting the exterior of our building and added some much needed accent color to the windows and other areas,” said Ledbetter to The McDowell News. “One of our next big projects will be to install the remaining four arched windows in the second floor. We hope to begin that project later in May. Our architect is finalizing the second floor plans and we hope to be moving forward on that later in the year.”