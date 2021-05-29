World War II fighter pilot meets with cadets at McDowell High

McDowell High NJROTC recently had a special guest visit the unit to share his stories and experiences from World War II.

Ed Cottrell, a 99-year-old WWII Veteran served in the Army Air Corps, was eager to talk to the young cadets.

He started off by praising the cadets for their decision to be a part of the NJROTC Program. Several times during his presentation, Cottrell paused, his emotions were stirred, as he spoke about our country and the importance of our flag.

Cottrell flew 65 missions as a pilot of the P-47 Thunderbolt, which was the largest single engine fighter built by any country during WWII.

His war experiences took place in the European theatre and consisted primarily of sorties for dive bombing and strafing runs. His ability to recall and share details of several specific missions kept the cadets mesmerized.

Here is one of his memorable experiences:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cottrell’s plane took a hit and had hot oil covered his front windshield so he couldn’t see where he was going. Looking to his left and right, he then saw two Messerschmitt Bf 109 German aircraft approaching from opposite directions and they crossed behind him.

He thought this was the end. It was time to meet his maker.