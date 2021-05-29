World War II fighter pilot meets with cadets at McDowell High

McDowell High NJROTC recently had a special guest visit the unit to share his stories and experiences from World War II.
Ed Cottrell, a 99-year-old WWII Veteran served in the Army Air Corps, was eager to talk to the young cadets.
He started off by praising the cadets for their decision to be a part of the NJROTC Program. Several times during his presentation, Cottrell paused, his emotions were stirred, as he spoke about our country and the importance of our flag.
Cottrell flew 65 missions as a pilot of the P-47 Thunderbolt, which was the largest single engine fighter built by any country during WWII.
His war experiences took place in the European theatre and consisted primarily of sorties for dive bombing and strafing runs. His ability to recall and share details of several specific missions kept the cadets mesmerized.
Here is one of his memorable experiences:
Cottrell’s plane took a hit and had hot oil covered his front windshield so he couldn’t see where he was going. Looking to his left and right, he then saw two Messerschmitt Bf 109 German aircraft approaching from opposite directions and they crossed behind him.
He thought this was the end. It was time to meet his maker.
Suddenly, the two aircraft started to escort him, obviously knowing that he was in trouble. They later peeled off and flew into the horizon. He was safe and for whatever reason his life was spared.
Slowly chugging along, he saw the airstrip ahead and just short of the runway, his engine quit forcing him to do a dead stick landing. After safely exiting the aircraft, he immediately got out of the plane and kissed the ground.
WWII veterans are often called the “greatest generation” and listening to this man speak confirmed that idea for these young cadets
Ed Cottrell lost military buddies and personally witnessed the horrors of war, but yet continued the fight against the enemy that threatened to change the world. This was his duty.
Memorial Day is celebrated on May 31 to honor the men and women who served and died in the military. As a survivor of WWII, Ed Cottrell continues to do his part to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice by telling his stories and keeping the memories alive.
“McDowell High NJROTC cannot thank Mr. Cottrell enough for taking his time to share with us his incredible stories,” the unit said in a statement to The McDowell News. “This was an experience that the cadets will never forget !”