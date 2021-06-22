Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program underway at the McDowell County Public Library

Kids will have a chance to win many prizes and coupons this summer. When you have completed a reading log, you will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing. The more you read, the more chances you have to win.

Anytime this summer, bring your stuffed animal friend to the library so they can have a fun sleepover! Your stuffed animal will have a night full of activities and adventures. You can pick up your furry friend the next day!

MONDAYS: Join Ms. Megan at Marion’s Historic Tailgate Market from 10:30-11 a.m. for a fun-filled story time with different animal themes each week. Bring your own chairs or blanket and enjoy stories, songs and dancing!

Bilingual Story Time will be at 11 a.m. in the CLOSED Facebook page (McDowell Library Children Services). Join Ms. Megan and Ms. Desiree for a bilingual book reading in English and Spanish.

TUESDAYS: Join Ms. Danielle at the Old Fort Public Library from 10:30-11 a.m. for a fun-filled story time with different animal themes each week. Bring your blanket to enjoy stories, songs and dancing.

Juvenile Story Time is at 7 p.m. in our CLOSED Facebook group (McDowell Library Children Services). Join Ms. Danielle each week for the reading of “How to Train your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell.