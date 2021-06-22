Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program underway at the McDowell County Public Library

The Summer Reading Program at the McDowell County Public Library is underway. Over 300 students with McDowell County Schools signed up for the program this year to win some fabulous prizes. But there is always room for more.
This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.”
We also have some special activities for teens and adults, too.
Anyone can sign up at any time during the summer, but the program will end on Aug. 6. Stop by your local branch in Old Fort or Marion, to pick up your Summer Reading packet today. Call 652-3858 or 668-7111 for more information, or visit www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org.
Special thanks to our local sponsors: All Things Geeky by 2 Nerds, Artesana, Brackett Town Farms, Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts, Gem Mountain, Day One Animal Rescue, Pelican’s Snoballs, Titan Pizza Plus, North Carolina Zoo, Catawba Science Center, Friends of the WNC Nature Center, Barnes & Noble, Navitat, Walmart and the North Carolina Arboretum.
Children
Instructions for the children’s Summer Reading Program (birth to fifth grade) is for every 10 minutes they read, the child will place a sticker on one of the circles on the reading log. For every 12 stickers placed on the long, come into the library to receive a raffle ticket.
Kids will have a chance to win many prizes and coupons this summer. When you have completed a reading log, you will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing. The more you read, the more chances you have to win.
Anytime this summer, bring your stuffed animal friend to the library so they can have a fun sleepover! Your stuffed animal will have a night full of activities and adventures. You can pick up your furry friend the next day!
MONDAYS: Join Ms. Megan at Marion’s Historic Tailgate Market from 10:30-11 a.m. for a fun-filled story time with different animal themes each week. Bring your own chairs or blanket and enjoy stories, songs and dancing!
Bilingual Story Time will be at 11 a.m. in the CLOSED Facebook page (McDowell Library Children Services). Join Ms. Megan and Ms. Desiree for a bilingual book reading in English and Spanish.
TUESDAYS: Join Ms. Danielle at the Old Fort Public Library from 10:30-11 a.m. for a fun-filled story time with different animal themes each week. Bring your blanket to enjoy stories, songs and dancing.
Juvenile Story Time is at 7 p.m. in our CLOSED Facebook group (McDowell Library Children Services). Join Ms. Danielle each week for the reading of “How to Train your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell.
WEDNESDAYS: Fun fact Wednesdays start at 11 a.m. on our website www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org. Join in to learn about some amazing animal facts. Afterward, we will have additional video from organizations such as Brackett Town Farms, Day One Rescue and the North Carolina Zoo. We will also have links to view live animal cams.
THURSDAYS: Craft instructional videos will be viewable on our website. Join Ms. Megan and Ms. Danielle to learn how to make this week’s Take-and-Make crafts available on Fridays.
Juvenile Story Time at 7 p.m. in the CLOSED Facebook group (McDowell Library Children Services). Join Ms. Danielle each week for the reading of “How to Train your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell.
FRIDAYS: Take-and-Make Craft Pickup at 10 a.m. at both Marion and Old Fort branches. Stop by your local library branch to pick up a fun craft or call to pickup curbside. Crafts for Little Hands are for ages 4 and under, and elementary craft for grades K-5. While supplies last.
Bedtime stories and Mindful Moments at 7 p.m. in our CLOSED Facebook group (McDowell Library Children Services). Join Ms. Megan and Ms. Danielle for a bedtime story and a quick mindful moments meditation.
Special Summer Program
Join the adventures of the intrepid Storyologist, Page Turner and Kenny, her slap-stick sidekick. Together, they transform children into Storyologists and send them on comic quests to collect, tell and write stories. Viewers will journey through the “Once Upon a Time Machine” for virtual adventures that include professionally produced shows, author interviews, virtual field trips and arts and crafts projects. All of these programs can be viewed by visiting www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org.
July 5: Fish Tales
July 19: Farmyard Friends
Teens
This summer, the teen Summer Reading Program will be hosting a number of online programs, and offering several prizes this year to some lucky ticket winners.
You can earn tickets in two ways: Read two books or register and complete one of our online challenges by visiting our website at www.mcdowellpubliclibrary.org.
Each challenge completed earns the participant a ticket. The more tickets you earn, the better chances you have to win a prize in the drawing at the end of the summer. Some of the challenges include cooking and videos.
Please remember, you need to register to participate in the programs. You can do so via the Google forms attached to each program page on the website. Printed forms are also available at either library in Marion or Old Fort.
Some of the ultimate prizes for this summer include a Fire 7 tablet, a gift certificate for a large pizza any way you want it from Titan Pizza Plus, or a Battlefield 1 Exclusive Collector’s Edition from All Things Geeky.
Adults
Bingo!
Now through July 30
Read and play Bingo! Complete a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line, and turn in your card by July 31 to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize! Pick up a Bingo Card at either location. Last day to turn in your card is July 30. Winner will be contacted by phone on Aug. 13.
Non-Fiction Reader Challenge
Now through July 30
Read a non-fiction book of your choice, write a review and enter it into a drawing for a prize at the end of the summer. To register, pick up a Reader Challenge Review sheet at either location. Each review is an entry for a chance to win. The deadline is July 30. The winner will be contacted by phone on Aug. 13.
Composting and Recycling
Now through July 30 Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Virtual
This summer, Matt Burneisen from the McDowell County Cooperative Extension is going to teach us about composting and recycling.
Bullet Journal Basics
July 1-30, Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Virtual (link available soon!)
Let’s get our schedule organized in a beautiful, creative and personal way! Sofia Salerno will show us how to create a bullet journal. Register by June 15.