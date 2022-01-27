Students from McDowell earn honors

The following students have been recognized by their schools for their accomplishments
Morgan Whittemore
Morgan Whittemore of Marion earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.
Gena Huff
Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Fall 2021 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
Gena Huff of Marion made the Dean's list for Fall 2021.
Landen Smith
Landen Smith of Nebo has been named to the 2021 fall quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
Alexander Smith
Alexzander Smith of Marion was named to the Gardner-Webb University Honor Roll for the 2020 fall semester. Smith is a freshman majoring in Biology.
The Honor Roll is composed of undergraduate college students with a grade point average of 3.5 who are enrolled for 12-14 hours with no grade below a “C,” or students with a grade point average of 3.2 who are enrolled for 15 or more hours with no grade below a “C.”