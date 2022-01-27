Students from McDowell earn honors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.

Gena Huff of Marion made the Dean's list for Fall 2021.

Landen Smith

Landen Smith of Nebo has been named to the 2021 fall quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.

Alexander Smith

Alexzander Smith of Marion was named to the Gardner-Webb University Honor Roll for the 2020 fall semester. Smith is a freshman majoring in Biology.