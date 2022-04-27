Student from McDowell earns Morehead-Cain Scholarship

The Morehead-Cain Foundation announced its class of 2026 and a student from McDowell County is among this prestigious group.

This fall, 75 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from throughout North Carolina, the United States, and the world will begin their undergraduate careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill). The class of 2026 includes:

- 41 scholars from North Carolina

- 34 scholars from other U.S. states and territories

- 10 international scholars from Canada, India, South Sudan, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam

Morehead-Cain brings together a thriving cohort of thinkers, leaders, dreamers, creators, and adventurers, and provides them the tools to set their potential free. In addition to fully-funded studies at one of America’s foremost public research universities, scholars gain access to a network of peers and mentors, challenging internships and summer experiences, and an opportunity to travel the world.

“Morehead-Cain identifies, accelerates, and connects the most promising young leaders of all backgrounds,” said Chris Bradford, president of the Morehead-Cain Foundation. “We are proud to welcome another class of young leaders that embodies a rare combination of potential, principle, and purpose.”

Among those earning the honor is Riley Jo Holland. She will graduate this spring from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, where she serves as a student ambassador, a mock trial team captain, and a student sponsor of Agape, a Christian faith-based club. She spends her free time swimming, painting, and volunteering at Grace Community Wellness Outreach, where she was able to help feed more than 1,000 families in her hometown of Marion.

She is passionate about political policy and equity of access to education. At Carolina, she is interested in studying humanities and social sciences to later pursue a law degree. She is the daughter of Heather and Shane Holland of Marion.

Morehead-Cain Scholars regularly win distinguished national and international scholarships for graduate study, including the Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University and Gates Cambridge Scholarship at the University of Cambridge in England; the Luce, Marshall, and Truman Scholarships for overseas and domestic study; the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship at Stanford University; and the McCall MacBain Scholarship at McGill University in Canada.

In 2021, for the first time in UNC-Chapel Hill’s history, three students—all Morehead-Cain Scholars—won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship in the same year.

The Class of 2026 joins a community of more than 3,300 Morehead-Cain Alumni across the world, including:

- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper ’79;

- Karen Stevenson ’79, a U.S. Magistrate Judge and the first Black woman from the United States to win the Rhodes Scholarship;

- Jerry Blackwell ’84, Minnesota Special Assistant Attorney General and prosecutor in the Derek Chauvin murder trial;

- Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Taylor Branch ’68;

- Best-selling novelist Shilpi Somaya Gowda ’92;

- David Baron ’12, CEO and co-founder of Nugget;

- Sallie Krawcheck ’86, CEO and founder of Ellevate Network;

- North Carolina Representative Ricky Hurtado ’11, the first Latino Democrat elected to the North Carolina State Legislature and a Forbes 30 Under 30 for Education honoree;

- Danae Ringelmann ’00, co-founder of the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo;

- Francis Collins ’77, former director of the National Institutes of Health (retired, 2021).

Since its founding in 1945, the Morehead-Cain Program has been a model for countless merit scholarships throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program, and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.