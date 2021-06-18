School board honors retiring McDowell educators

The McDowell County Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 retirement list, recognizing retirees for the last two years.

The board met Monday within CDC guidelines for social distancing in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order. Meeting room capacity is limited to 10 people. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.

A dinner was held last Tuesday at Old Fort Elementary for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 retirees only, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Superintendent Mark Garrett read the following from the resolution:

“Whereas, teaching and service to youth are of the highest calling; and, whereas, personnel who have served diligently and tirelessly have retired from the profession: Now, therefore, be it resolved: that the McDowell County Board of Education, on behalf of students, parents and colleagues, expresses to the retired personnel listed below gratitude and appreciation for their influence and effort exerted in the cause of public education. “

The 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 retirees are:

• Tracy Pyatt

• Wilma Brooks

• Wendy Gaffigan

• Susan Westall