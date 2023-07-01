The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) recently approved scholarships totaling over a half-million dollars to 96 students in 53 schools in 19 counties across Western North Carolina. More than 60 volunteers from the community worked to review all applications that were submitted and to select the recipients.

A recent graduate of the McDowell High School Class of 2023 received one the scholarships from the (CFWNC). Gannon Molumby was the recipient of the Arthur Joe Hemphill Jr. Scholarship named in honor the former town of Black Mountain police chief and Buncombe County deputy who passed away in 2009. Hemphill was born in Tennessee in 1931, but resided in Buncombe County, North Carolina for most of his life. The scholarship is eligible to applicants who attended Charles D. Owen, Madison, or McDowell High Schools and will be attend a college or university in North Carolina or Tennessee with intent to study forestry management or environmental science. Molumby will be attending North Carolina State University this fall.

Scholarship endowments through the CFWNC can have either a broad eligibility criteria or can be focused on a particular school or county, offered to students pursuing a degree in a stated field or available to those who will attend a designated college or university. A lot of the volunteers involved with the selection and review process have ties to Western North Carolina which makes their job more sentimental.

“Being able to volunteer as a member of a CFWNC scholarship committee has been immensely rewarding,” said Leslie Barry, a volunteer reviewer for the Irving Jacob Reuter Award. “I feel particularly invested in the process, as I attended WNC public schools myself and now my husband, Hal, and I have children in our public school system. After reviewing these scholarship students through the lens of an alumnus, a parent, and, now, a committee member, I can honestly say the caliber of students in our area is extraordinary and we, as a community, should be extremely proud to recognize and celebrate them.”

CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grant making. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,200 funds and facilitated $23.5 million in grants last year bringing total giving to more than $328 million since its founding in 1978. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org.