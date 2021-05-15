Public service runs deep with MTCC graduate

But a couple of years later, Robinson found himself wanting to delve deeper into public service, but in a different way. That is when he enrolled in the Basic Law Enforcement Program at McDowell Tech, and in 2016, he graduated, took state certification exams and became a sworn law enforcement officer.

“I am happy with my career,” said Robinson, “but I wanted to advance my knowledge and skills in EMS and Emergency Management, so when McDowell Tech started online associate degree programs in both of these areas, I enrolled.”

Robinson and his wife have a 4-year-old daughter, Sawyer, and having an online program allowed him to work full-time, further his education and still have a family life.

“I never missed any time with my daughter,” he said. “Once she was in bed at night, I could focus on school. Online classes allowed me to never miss out. And it allowed me to learn at my own pace.”

Robinson says that he will likely pursue bachelor and master’s level work in the future, but for now, he is going to enjoy a much-needed breather.

Given his history, don’t count on that lasting a long time. Robinson is not one to rest on his laurels, as the saying goes.

“Sam’s commitment to public service and the medical and law enforcement communities is commendable,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC President. “He is a prime example of commitment, passion and self-sacrifice in every way. We wish him the best in his career and thank him for his service to our community.”