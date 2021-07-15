Parents, students learn more about McDowell's new Virtual Academy

On Tuesday, parents and students attended the final information session for McDowell Virtual Academy, learning more about this new concept.

The meeting took place at West McDowell Middle School’s media center prior to the July 15 deadline for signing up.

A previous information session was held on June 30 at East McDowell Middle School’s auditorium, drawing about 40 parents and several students.

McDowell Virtual Academy’s Principal Rodney Slagle spoke at Tuesday’s session, providing an overview of what the Virtual Academy will look like for parents and students and answered questions about the new school.

Slagle will be entering the new position with 30 years of educational experience, the most recent being principal at North Cove Elementary.

“I am excited but a little nervous as well due to starting a new school,” Slagle told The McDowell News. “It was a role I was not expecting or wasn’t planned on. The district and board of education have been very supportive.”

Many parents are excited about this new opportunity for their children and what it means for McDowell County Schools and students.