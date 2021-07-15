Parents, students learn more about McDowell's new Virtual Academy

On Tuesday, parents and students attended the final information session for McDowell Virtual Academy, learning more about this new concept.
The meeting took place at West McDowell Middle School’s media center prior to the July 15 deadline for signing up.
A previous information session was held on June 30 at East McDowell Middle School’s auditorium, drawing about 40 parents and several students.
McDowell Virtual Academy’s Principal Rodney Slagle spoke at Tuesday’s session, providing an overview of what the Virtual Academy will look like for parents and students and answered questions about the new school.
Slagle will be entering the new position with 30 years of educational experience, the most recent being principal at North Cove Elementary.
“I am excited but a little nervous as well due to starting a new school,” Slagle told The McDowell News. “It was a role I was not expecting or wasn’t planned on. The district and board of education have been very supportive.”
Many parents are excited about this new opportunity for their children and what it means for McDowell County Schools and students.
“I think the Virtual Academy is a good choice for my child because since the pandemic and having to put my child in remote learning, I have seen outstanding improvement with grades and overall general attitude towards school and at home life,” said Kayla Woody. “My child is more positive about getting up and attending class online because, let’s be honest, we have all struggled and dreaded getting up and actually going to school.”
Woody said safety played a role in her decision to seek out the virtual option.
“I feel that we are still not out of the clear with COVID just yet,” she said. “I am so glad that this school year they have offered an alternative instead of going back to school on campus. I feel like the Virtual Academy is going to be a great experience for the school system and other parents who feel the same as I do.”
All of the activities for the Virtual Academy won’t take place offsite. According to the school’s website, “Learning Pod Days,” will bring students on campus face-to-face weekly for team building, science labs, group activities, field trips, etc.
Below are some examples of the frequently asked questions from the sessions.
Question: Will the high school seniors graduate with McDowell High Seniors?
o Answer: MVA will have a separate graduation in conjunction with the other high schools.
Question: Will students be in the same pod with other students in different grades?
o Answer: It is possible that they would be in the same pod depending on the activity and standard covered but all students will be covering the standards from their grade level or course.
Question: Will the students have an opportunity to have social time?
o Answer: Students will have an opportunity to socialize during face to face small group sessions, local field trips, online activities, etc.
To view the presentation, the full list of frequently asked questions with answers and the parent contract visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us/mcdowell-virtual-academy/index
For more information you can contact Rodney Slagle at rodney.slagle@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or call at 756-4342.
