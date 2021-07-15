 Skip to main content
Operation Backpack distribution continuing through July 28
Operation Backpack distribution continuing through July 28

While many supplies are given out a few weeks before school, kids can still get wha they need throughout the school year thanks to donations.

For those needing school supplies, Operation Backpack is providing them now through Monday, July 28.

School supplies are available for pick up at the gym on 176 Lukin St., Marion Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a picture ID is required. Lukin Street is off Sugar Hill Road.

The goal of Operation Backpack is to provide all underprivileged K-12 students in McDowell County Public Schools with a new backpack and school supplies.

Although the majority of the supplies are distributed a few weeks prior to school starting, there are needs year-round. Supplies are given to students based on grade level.

Donations are accepted year-round and can be brought to McDowell County Schools, 334 S. Main St., Marion and a monetary donation can be mailed there as well, written out to The Endowment Fund, for Operation Backpack and/or Classroom Project.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of donors and are so thankful for our caring community who make Operation Backpack possible,” said Melanie J. Dunham, who is heading up the effort for McDowell County Schools.

For more information, contact Melanie Dunham at 828-652-4335 ext. 106 or melanie.dunham@mcdowell.k12.nc.us

What is needed

Not sure what to donate? Here is a list of school supplies needed for Operation Backpack:

• Backpacks

• Notebook paper

• Erasers

• 1” 3 Ring Binders

• #2 & Colored Pencils

• Pocket Folders

• 24 Count Crayons

• Safety Scissors

• Highlighters

• Glue Sticks

• Composition Books

• Pencil Pouches

• Pens: Blue, Black, & Red

• Toothbrush

• Toothpaste

Classroom Project: Facial Tissue (Kleenex) and Sanitizing (Clorox) Wipes. These items are more essential now than ever before to help limit the spread of germs and reduce sickness absences.

