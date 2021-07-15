Operation Backpack distribution continuing through July 28

For those needing school supplies, Operation Backpack is providing them now through Monday, July 28.

School supplies are available for pick up at the gym on 176 Lukin St., Marion Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a picture ID is required. Lukin Street is off Sugar Hill Road.

The goal of Operation Backpack is to provide all underprivileged K-12 students in McDowell County Public Schools with a new backpack and school supplies.

Although the majority of the supplies are distributed a few weeks prior to school starting, there are needs year-round. Supplies are given to students based on grade level.

Donations are accepted year-round and can be brought to McDowell County Schools, 334 S. Main St., Marion and a monetary donation can be mailed there as well, written out to The Endowment Fund, for Operation Backpack and/or Classroom Project.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of donors and are so thankful for our caring community who make Operation Backpack possible,” said Melanie J. Dunham, who is heading up the effort for McDowell County Schools.

For more information, contact Melanie Dunham at 828-652-4335 ext. 106 or melanie.dunham@mcdowell.k12.nc.us