Old Fort Elementary 'blasts off' with books

Old Fort Elementary students took home several books for their home libraries at no cost to their families as part of the Books are Fun Book Blast.

Principal Jill Ward and Academic Facilitator Jane Harris quickly approved of this wonderful opportunity for the school. In January, students earned prizes by taking home “Treasure Maps” that were used to invite people to help them get their favorite books. The more people a child invited, the more books the child earned. Books Are Fun worked with publishers and educators to curate the best books for each grade level. Teachers were also able to earn books for classroom collections. Over $27,000 was donated for Old Fort Elementary students.

“Thank you Old Fort family and friends for gifting our students with books to help them grow,” Ward said in a press release. “Thank you to Mark and Cindy Rader, Brian and Regina Pair, and Ben Kaplan of Collective Goods/Books Are Fun for presenting this opportunity and supporting us in this endeavor to our school community.”

On Friday, March 11, student ambassadors delivered boxes to classrooms and students celebrated with a dance party. All students in the school received a bag full of exciting titles hand-picked for his/her grade level.