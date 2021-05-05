McDowell teacher earns Facebook Kenan Fellow

Two Western NC educators — one of them from McDowell — have been named 2021-22 Kenan Fellows. Their fellowships were made possible through a partnership between Facebook and the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University.

The Kenan Fellows Program connects outstanding educators with mentors in local industry and business settings, creating opportunities that build meaningful relationships. The teachers are part of the 2021-22 Kenan Fellows cohort of 27 educators statewide, and they will receive leadership training to drive innovations in STEM education and help students build career-ready skills. The Facebook Western NC Fellows are:

Renata Crawley is a fifth-grade science teacher at West Marion Elementary School with McDowell County Schools. She has been an educator for 29 years and has her National Board certification. This summer, she will intern at Coats North America.

Jill Francis is an AP Environmental Science and AP Biology teacher at Chase High School with Rutherford County Schools. She has been teaching for 22 years and has her National Board certification. This summer, she will intern at Biltmore Farms.