McDowell teacher earns Facebook Kenan Fellow

Two Western NC educators — one of them from McDowell — have been named 2021-22 Kenan Fellows. Their fellowships were made possible through a partnership between Facebook and the Kenan Fellows Program for Teacher Leadership at N.C. State University.
The Kenan Fellows Program connects outstanding educators with mentors in local industry and business settings, creating opportunities that build meaningful relationships. The teachers are part of the 2021-22 Kenan Fellows cohort of 27 educators statewide, and they will receive leadership training to drive innovations in STEM education and help students build career-ready skills. The Facebook Western NC Fellows are:
Renata Crawley is a fifth-grade science teacher at West Marion Elementary School with McDowell County Schools. She has been an educator for 29 years and has her National Board certification. This summer, she will intern at Coats North America.
Jill Francis is an AP Environmental Science and AP Biology teacher at Chase High School with Rutherford County Schools. She has been teaching for 22 years and has her National Board certification. This summer, she will intern at Biltmore Farms.
“We are proud of Ms. Crawley for being selected as a Kenan Fellow but must say that we are not surprised to see her earn this accolade,” McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett told The McDowell News. “She is an engaging teacher who believes in experiential learning both inside and outside the classroom walls. Her passion for education and her students is evident anytime I visit West Marion Elementary. She mentors and trains other educators with this very same passion. The Kenan Fellows Program is getting a gem.”
Katie Comer is Facebook Community Development Regional Manager.
“The Kenan Fellows Program is an outstanding initiative that has proven to provide life-changing and long-term impact for teachers and their students,” Comer said. “We can’t wait to see how these two outstanding teachers take what they learn through the program into their classrooms to help their students be college- and career-ready.”
Facebook has been part of the Forest City community since breaking ground on its data center in 2010. This is the second year that Facebook has supported Kenan Fellows. Last year’s Western NC Kenan Fellows were Andrea Walter (Polk Central Elementary School) and Leslie Rinehart (Polk County High School).
Kenan fellowships are awarded through a competitive application process. As part of the fellowship, the educators will attend a series of professional learning institutes focused on project-based learning, digital learning and leadership development.