McDowell County Schools mask decisions will be made weekly. 14-day positivity rate is the guide.

Members of the McDowell County Board of Education went back and forth on Monday when it came to voting on the monthly mask mandate for students and staff in schools.

The McDowell County Board of Education is tasked with voting on a COVID-19 mask mandate each month.

“One of my quandaries this whole year has been trying to figure out how to move fluidly from face coverings being required to optional and then back again in a responsive manner should circumstances dictate,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said.

After a long discussion, the board unanimously approved the recommendation by Garrett to make an announcement on mask policies each Friday for the following week.

The weekly decision will be based on the 14-day rolling average of community spread within McDowell County and information provided by McDowell County Emergency Services.