As Friday, April 14 dawned, bustling students at McDowell Academy for Innovation (MAI) and McDowell Early College (MEC) put their final touches on cardboard arcade games they spent months designing and creating in their family groups on Fridays.

Why?

They were preparing for the first STEAM Showcase sponsored by MAI Student Council in Building 4 of MTCC.

From 4-8 p.m., the most popular events of the night showcased individual student projects of film, art and cooking.

Junior Will Lewis premiered his film "A Few Eggs," which was enthusiastically received while senior Ashe Baker, junior Joe Johnson, and sophomore Alina Rector offered a variety of art and jewelry.

Sophomore Spencer Caudill gave the event high marks.

“The movie was GREAT!," he said. "Also, I loved seeing all the art because it showed so much diversity.”

Sophomore Sylvie Burleson shared her poem “Heartbreak,” and sophomore Emma Lawson created homemade pasta to show the variety of shapes she enjoys making for her Italian recipes.

People of all ages also enjoyed academic science, technology, engineering, art, and math projects.

Students from world history displayed projects reflecting the unit on ancient civilizations while English II students displayed an array of projects on Mesopotamia and Africa.

English III students shared their character maps they drew as they read "The Crucible."

From science classes, visitors checked out chemical element superhero cartoon projects, planet mobiles, and student-generated children’s books on cell division.

MAI/MEC club displays helped community members understand more about MAI/MEC Friday clubs.

Art club members Emma Radford and Valentina Trujillo Bermudez dazzled participants with their decorations of the two arcade rooms and academic galleries.

The club galleries included robotic club members demonstrating Spheros and drone club members operating drones. HOSA students performed free eyesight checks while other clubs showcased knitting projects, paintings, 3D printed parts for an airplane, and the Gravity Game car.

A rack of several prom dresses owned by the fashion club also offered a QR code to share more information for anyone interested in borrowing one for the upcoming MEC/MAI prom. The MAI National Honor Society’s display board explained the importance of bees and pollination.

Once people perused the various STEAM displays, they concluded the event in two rooms hosting the student created cardboard arcade games. Participants of all ages tried their luck with foosball, Plinko, turkey shoot, Twister, and pinball games to name a few. MEC math teacher Josh Peterson even volunteered in the popular mini-dunking booth.

Reflecting on the event, MAI Principal Billy Cline explained the importance of inviting the public to witness first hand what a STEM focused early college actually does.

“MAI students incorporate the engineering process of planning, creating, testing, and improving projects as they engage in their high school classes and work towards a college certification or degree," he said. "We needed this event for community members to have the opportunity to appreciate the work students produced.”