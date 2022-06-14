Mark Garrett thanks McDowell County School Board as he readies to depart. Interim announcement coming Thursday

On Monday night, at his final Board of Education meeting as superintendent of McDowell County Schools, Mark Garrett thanked board members for giving him the opportunity to serve the community.

In his nearly 10 years in the role, Garrett said his number one goal was to put “student needs over adult conveniences.”

“Hopefully, when I step out the door, regardless of whether you loved the decisions I made, or love me or not, you can say he fought for kids,” Garrett said to the board and public in attendance. “That is really what I want my legacy to be.”

Garrett will take over as superintendent of Henderson County Public Schools on July 1.

A special called meeting was announced for Thursday to name the interim superintendent. The search for a permanent superintendent will likely stretch into next year. The makeup of the Board of Education will be different after the upcoming elections. School Board Chairman Terry Frank earlier said the entire board will take part in the selection of the new superintendent.

“We hope we have several internal people interested in it,” Frank said during Monday’s meeting.

In other business, the board:

Listened to a presentation from students in the occupational course of study, which teaches job skills. The students operate the Titan Coffee Shop.

Recognized two students headed for N.C. Governor's School.

Saluted district Teachers of the Year.

Heard a presentation from Foothills Community School, named a STEM School of Distinction.

Honored Melanie Shaver, a McDowell County educator who was hired as Hyde County Superintendent of Schools.

Heard from Michelle Rogers on a need for more teacher work days.

Received an update on the COVID-19 situation, which as of Monday included one positive staff person and seven positive students. Face coverings remain optional in county schools.

Discussed the football field at Titan Stadium, which Garrett said passed all tests and remains within “playable limits” following questions about the turf.

“We’re in good shape,” Garrett said.

Discussed paving projects at McDowell High School, Nebo Elementary, Eastfield Global Magnet Schools and Glenwood Elementary. NCDOT will reimburse the schools for the money spent on the projects.

Talked about school lunch prices. The free breakfast program will remain in place.

Discussed the Virtual Academy, which was previously available for grades K-12. It will now be available for students sixth-grade and above.

Talked about changes in the Smart Start program, which include a decrease in rates for parents and an increase in pay and educational opportunities for staff.

Honored this year’s retirees.