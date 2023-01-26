CONGRATS! McDowell-area students earn college honors. Here is information from their schools.

Western Carolina University Fall 2022 Chancellor's List

CULLOWHEE Western Carolina University congratulates more than 2,000 students named to the Chancellor's List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.

Madison Brown of Marion.

Ryleigh Burnette of Marion.

Leah Ervin of Morganton.

Ethan Hensley of Marion.

Landry Kazee of Marion,

Mallory Kelly of Marion.

Logan Lemire of Morganton.

Hannah Payne of Morganton,

Aidan Pearson of Nebo,

Paige Shaw of Marion.

Katelyn Thao of Morganton.

Hollie Justice of Marion.

Mindy Self of Morganton.

Paul Alkire of Marion.

Morgan Brown of Morganton.

Sarah Browning of Morganton.

Emily Bush of Morganton.

Donna Byrd of Marion.

Leandra Carroll of Nebo.

Hunter Cothron of Marion.

Benjamin Davis of Nebo.

Eliza Davis of Nebo.

Logan Deaton of Marion.

Makayla Deel of Nebo.

Esmeralda Estrada-Arellano of Morganton.

Andruw Jenkins of Marion.

Brady Jenkins of Marion.

Morgan Maynor of Morganton.

Kevin McCall of Morganton.

Sydney McEntire of Old Fort.

William Moore of Marion.

Vanessa Morgan of Morganton.

Jesse Nichols of Morganton.

Abigail Queen of Morganton.

Samantha Robinson of Nebo.

Anna Roland of Old Fort.

Thomas Siegel of Morganton.

Danielle Smith of Morganton.

Keshia Smith of Morganton.

Madilyn Smith of Marion.

Scottie Tevepaugh of Morganton.

Savannah Walker of Morganton.

Michael Young of Marion.

As the westernmost institution in the University of North Carolina System, WCU attracts students from around the globe for its nationally ranked programs, affordability through NC Promise and exceptional student support. Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region's vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities. Offering residential, hybrid and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at our main campus in Cullowhee, WCU in Asheville located at Biltmore Park, and wherever students are through distance learning.

Western Carolina University Fall 2022 Dean's List

CULLOWHEE. -- Western Carolina University congratulates more than 2,000 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.

Landen Smith named to the Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, IA - Landen Smith of Nebo, NC has been named to the fall 2022 quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Caitlyn Hansberger resident named to Berea College Dean's List

BEREA, KY -- Caitlyn Hansberger, a resident of Marion, North Carolina, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College is distinctive in higher education. Offering bachelor's degrees in 34 majors, including arts and sciences and select professional programs, as well as independent majors designed by students to mirror approved majors at other colleges, Berea College awards four-year tuition scholarships to all its students, who because of financial circumstances cannot otherwise afford a high-quality, residential, liberal arts education.

All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea's student labor program creates an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books, and board.

Founded upon inclusive Christian principles in 1855, Berea was the first interracial and coeducational college in the South. The college promotes understanding and kinship among all people, service to communities in Appalachia and beyond, and sustainable living practices that set an example of new ways to conserve our limited natural resources. More information about Berea can be found at www.berea.edu.

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea's No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College's motto "God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth," speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.

Nebo's Andrew Chamberlain named to University of Iowa dean's list

IOWA CITY, IA - Andrew Chamberlain of Nebo, NC was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester.

Chamberlain is a fourth year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Industrial Engineering.

Dean's list status was earned by 714 first-year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second-year students, only 1,559 third-year students, and only 2,045 fourth-year students.

Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:

• Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester

• Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college

• College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher

About the University of Iowa

As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.

From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support and are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.

Our campus seamlessly blends into the heart of downtown Iowa City, making it easy to access academic resources and belong to a larger, welcoming community. With over 500 student organizations, clubs, and communities on campus, and countless in-town events scheduled throughout the year, Iowa makes it easy to build a network of friendships and connections that last a lifetime.

Makenna Parkins Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA -- Makenna Parkins, a native of Marion, was recently initiated into the Brevard College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK's mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK's leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society's national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.

Carson-Newman University recognizes those making Dean's List

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - The following Carson-Newman University student made Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester:

Raegan Grindstaff of Marion,

The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christ-centered, liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University proudly proclaims it helps students find their Place, Path and Purpose. Located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. The institution's website is cn.edu.