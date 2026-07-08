Spotlight McDowell Tech cancels classes Wednesday afternoon due to power outage Virginia Annable Jul 8, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to an ongoing local power outage which has affected the entire campus, McDowell Technical Community College will be closed for classes Wednesday afternoon and evening.The school announced the closure Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Virginia Annable McDowell News Editor Author email Follow Virginia Annable Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County welding student gets scholarship after turning hurrricane hardship into service When the storm passed, he and his father climbed onto a farm tractor and began clearing fallen trees from the road between their home and the … Davidson College to offer free tuition to households earning $175K or less Davidson College will offer free tuition to families making $175,000 a year or less starting in 2027, the college announced Monday. Route 70 Cruisers help drive student success with donation to McDowell Tech The club has donated $1,500 through the McDowell Technical Community College Foundation Inc. to support scholarships and student assistance. Watch Now: Related Video Oil Surges As Mideast Tensions Flare Again Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Scientists Warn a Second Mega Heat Wave Targets 22 States Next Week Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Donald Trump admits asking Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun red card Recommended for you