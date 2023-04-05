Holy Week, the week beginning with Palm Sunday and ending with Easter, is considered by many as the most sacred week in the Christian church year. It commemorates the events leading up to and including the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Not all Christian denominations place the same emphasis on particular days in Holy Week, but several churches in McDowell County commemorate or celebrate at least three or four days during the week.

Palm Sunday, which was celebrated last Sunday, marks the day Christians celebrate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem riding on a young donkey, fulfilling an Old Testament prophecy. It is named Palm Sunday because crowds waved palm branches in front of Jesus as he entered Jerusalem.

Maundy Thursday is considered a somber day in Holy Week. It commemorates the Last Supper of Christ, which instituted what many in the church refer to as communion. Before the Last Supper, Jesus washed his disciple’s feet, leading to the practice of “foot washing” which still exists in many churches. It was on this day that Jesus was arrested by the Sanhedrin, which began the process that would put Jesus on trial and lead to his crucifixion.

Some of the churches in McDowell County commemorating Maundy Thursday are:

First Baptist Church, 99 N. Main St., Marion: Dinner (with reservation) at 5:15 p.m. (call the church office for a reservation, 652-6030); service at 6 p.m. There will be a “reader’s theater” telling of Jesus’ last supper with his disciples and his arrest. There will be an opportunity for communion during the service and all are welcome to participate.

First Presbyterian Church, 79 Academy St., Marion: 6 p.m. Thursday in the church sanctuary.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 289 S. Main St., Marion: 5:30 p.m., an Agape meal will start in the Parish House and proceed afterward to the church for a Maundy Thursday service with foot washing and clearing of the altar. The Agape meal reflects the love of God, the kind of love Christians are called to share with one another. It recalls the meals Jesus shared with his disciples during his ministry and expresses Koinonia, the community, sharing and fellowship enjoyed by the family of Christ.

Good Friday

Good Friday commemorates the trials of Jesus before Annas, the Sanhedrin, Herod and Pilate and his crucifixion and death at Calvary. Jesus was buried by sundown on this day.

Some of the churches holding Good Friday services in McDowell County are:

First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold an Ecumenical Community Service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 289 S. Main St., Marion: Noon Friday in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Dr. Erin Kirby, St. John’s Priest, will deliver the homily, with ministers from each of the other churches participating in other parts of the service. Communion will be celebrated.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 289 S. Main St., Marion: 6 p.m., Good Friday Service.

Holy Saturday is the day when Pilate had a seal placed on the tomb of Jesus. His followers weren’t allowed to visit his tomb on the Sabbath.

On Saturday, several churches will hold Easter egg hunts not specifically tied to Holy Week, but celebrated at Easter:

First Baptist Church of Nebo, 5360 U.S. Hwy 70 East, Nebo: 10 a.m., Easter egg hunt, including story, and lunch.

First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St., Old Fort: 2-5 p.m., A Spring Eggstravaganza and Egg-cellent Adventure. Activities will be available for children ages preschool to fifth grade, including a bounce house, snacks, crafts, games and children egg hunt (please bring your own Easter basket).

Glenwood Baptist Church, 155 Glenwood Baptist Church Road, Marion: 10 a.m., Easter egg hunt with snacks, special Easter story, giant egg hunt, candy and prizes.

Grace Community Church, 5182 U.S. 70 West, Marion: 2-3:30 p.m., Easter egg hunt with blow-up house, Go Go’s Cinnamon rolls and snow cones.

West Marion Baptist Church, 365 Stroud St., Marion: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Easter Trunk Hunt (a trunk-or-treat-style Easter egg hunt).

Also, these churches will hold special Easter services on Saturday:

Clinchfield Baptist Church, 1150 E. Court St., Marion: 6 p.m., Easter Musical and Drama.

Grace Community Church, 5182 U.S. 70 West, Marion: 4 p.m., first of three Easter services.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 289 S. Main St., Marion: 9 a.m., Holy Saturday Service.

Easter Sunday, or Resurrection Sunday, is the day Christians celebrate the discovery of the empty tomb and Jesus’ resurrection from the dead and victory over sin and death.

Most of the churches in McDowell County will celebrate Easter in one or more ways. Those include:

Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Clinchfield United Methodist Church (joint service): 7 a.m. at Clinchfield United Methodist Church, 151 Ridge Road, Marion, Easter Sunrise Service.

First Free Will Baptist and Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist at Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church, 6988 Harmony Grove Road, Marion: 7 a.m., Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast.

Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 201 Ridley St., Marion: 10:30 a.m., Easter service.

Clinchfield Baptist Church, 1150 E. Court St., Marion: 11 a.m., Easter Musical and Drama.

Cross Memorial Baptist Church, 10 a.m., Community Easter Service held at the Carson House Arbor, 1805 U.S. 70 West, Marion. An Easter egg hunt will follow the service at 11 a.m. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served before the service, and there will be an Easter photo opportunity as well.

First Baptist Church, 99 N. Main St., Marion: 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship. The church’s kids’ choir will perform a piece at the beginning of the service. There will also be an Easter Cross where individuals can bring flowers to place on the cross at the front of the sanctuary.

First Baptist Church of Nebo, 5360 U.S. 70 East, Nebo: 7 a.m., Sunrise Service. 11 a.m., Easter Cantata and Lord’s Supper.

First Baptist Church of Old Fort, 203 E. Main St., Old Fort: 7 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service. 11 a.m., Easter Cantata.

First Presbyterian Church, 79 Academy St., Marion: 7 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service. 11 a.m. Easter Worship with communion.

Glenwood Baptist Church, 155 Glenwood Baptist Church Road, Marion: 7 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service followed by breakfast. 10 a.m., Sunday school. 11 a.m., Easter Worship Service.

Grace Community Church, 5182 U.S. 70 West, Marion: two Easter services (both are the same) at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Nebo Crossing, 263 Barnes Road, Marion: 10 a.m., “He is Risen” Easter Worship, with celebratory music from the church’s worship team and a special choir, sermon by Pastor Bob Ritter and an opportunity to participate in communion. There will also be a full service for elementary-age children at 10 a.m. and nurseries for ages 4 and younger. An Easter egg hunt for children will follow the service.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 289 S. Main St.t, Marion: 6:45 a.m., The Great Vigil or Easter Vigil. 10 a.m., Easter Vigil/Service, followed by a Parish lunch, Easter egg hunts, silent auction and fellowship.