East McDowell Middle School’s Tracey Widmann named McDowell County Principal of the Year

Tracey Widmann, principal of East McDowell Middle School has been named the 2023 McDowell County Schools Principal of the Year, administrators announced on Friday.

Widmann was notified Thursday with a surprise announcement that included the East McDowell Middle School staff and students, board member Beth Silver, Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver and other district staff.

The process for choosing the Principal of the Year begins with nominations from McDowell County Schools Leadership Team. Directors and principals have the opportunity to nominate principal they feel creates a climate of inquiry that challenges the school community to continually re-purpose itself by building on its core values and beliefs.

Principals from around the district then vote on someone who is deserving of this honor.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be chosen by my colleagues as McDowell County Schools Principal of the Year," Widmann said.

Widmann graduated from Clearwater High School in Florida in 1989. She then attended the University of South Florida and graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

She began her career teaching special education with Pinellas County Schools in Florida, serving students in middle and high school.

Widmann joined McDowell County Schools in 2006 as a special education teacher.

After earning her Masters of School Administration (2010) from Appalachian State University, she became an Assistant Principal at McDowell High School in 2012.

Widmann was promoted to the position of Principal at the Alternative Education Center in 2014, where she served for the next four years. She was named the first Principal of the McDowell Academy for Innovation in 2018. Widmann was reassigned in June 2022 to serve as the leader of East McDowell Middle School.

Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver had strong words of praise for Widmann. “Tracey Widmann is a dynamic educational leader who impacts students and staff each day," he said. "We could not ask for a better representative for McDowell County Schools!”

Widmann will compete against 15 other district principals in Region 7 (Northwest) in November for a chance to be the Regional Principal of the Year. The eight regional principals of the year will then be considered for the honor of State Principal of the Year later in the spring.