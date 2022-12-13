East McDowell Middle School Chorus will perform at Asheville Regional Airport

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is pleased to welcome regional school choral groups and local musicians to the airport as part of the annual Sounds of the Holidays program. A talented group from McDowell County Schools will kick off the festivities on Thursday.

The musicians and students will perform festive music for the enjoyment of those arriving and departing from AVL this holiday season.

“We are excited to welcome back members of our community to celebrate the season by bringing sounds of the holidays to AVL,” said Alexandra Ingle, brand and experience designer. “During the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, this musical experience is a delightful treat for visitors and locals alike.

Following is a schedule of choral performances:

Thursday, Dec. 15

11:20 a.m., East McDowell Middle School Chorus

Friday, Dec. 16

12:45 p.m., Erwin Combined Choirs

Following is a schedule of Music in the Airport performances:

Mike Anderson

Mondays in December, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Phil Okrend

Thursdays in December, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph Olschner

Fridays in December, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturdays in December, 11 a.m.

Bill Cozzens-Bryant

Tuesdays in December, 11 a.m.

Wednesdays in December, 10:30 a.m.

Jenna Jaffe

Sunday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.

Asheville Regional Airport continues to be one of the fastest-growing airports in the country, with frequent daily flights to 25 nonstop destinations, including major international hubs offered by six airlines: Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, Sun Country and United. For more information, visit flyavl.com.