East McDowell Middle School Chorus will perform at Asheville Regional Airport

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is pleased to welcome regional school choral groups and local musicians to the airport as part of the annual Sounds of the Holidays program. A talented group from McDowell County Schools will kick off the festivities on Thursday.
The musicians and students will perform festive music for the enjoyment of those arriving and departing from AVL this holiday season.
“We are excited to welcome back members of our community to celebrate the season by bringing sounds of the holidays to AVL,” said Alexandra Ingle, brand and experience designer. “During the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, this musical experience is a delightful treat for visitors and locals alike.
Following is a schedule of choral performances:
Thursday, Dec. 15
People are also reading…
11:20 a.m., East McDowell Middle School Chorus
Friday, Dec. 16
12:45 p.m., Erwin Combined Choirs
Following is a schedule of Music in the Airport performances:
Mike Anderson
Mondays in December, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Phil Okrend
Thursdays in December, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph Olschner
Fridays in December, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Saturdays in December, 11 a.m.
Bill Cozzens-Bryant
Tuesdays in December, 11 a.m.
Wednesdays in December, 10:30 a.m.
Jenna Jaffe
Sunday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.
Asheville Regional Airport continues to be one of the fastest-growing airports in the country, with frequent daily flights to 25 nonstop destinations, including major international hubs offered by six airlines: Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, Sun Country and United. For more information, visit flyavl.com.