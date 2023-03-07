A doctor who was previously cared for patients in McDowell County is coming back as the newest physician at Old Fort Family Medicine.

Dr. Jesse Pace will start seeing patients at Old Fort Family Medicine in June. Pace previously worked as a physician in McDowell County with Mission Health. He served McDowell patients for six years before he left Mission amid the transition to HCA Healthcare.

“We have worked hard to secure his return to McDowell County,” said Dr. Brian Ware, the founder of Old Fort Family Medicine, to The McDowell News. “He will be starting with us this summer. His return will generate a lot of interest in the community.”

A native of western North Carolina, Pace earned his bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in Bible studies at Lee University in Tennessee. After college, he received his doctorate in osteopathic medicine in 2012 from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Phoenix, Ariz. From there, he completed his family medicine residency at MAHEC in Asheville. He is board-certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment, according to the practice’s Website.

“Dr. Pace spent six years after residency practicing in McDowell County and has been an integral part of helping this area build a strong network of primary care providers,” reads the Website. “He is excited to join the outstanding team at Old Fort Family Medicine and carry on providing excellent care to the surrounding community.”

Ware said to The McDowell News he is looking forward to working alongside Pace again as they care for the people of McDowell. Old Fort Family Medicine is located at 32 E. Main St. in Old Fort.

“Dr. Pace has been passionate about the health and wellness of the McDowell Community for many years,” said Ware to The McDowell News. “He was very disappointed that his transition out of the Mission/HCA health system took him away from his patients in Marion. I remained connected with Dr. Pace during his time in Asheville and took the first opportunity I could to invite him back to McDowell County.

"I think his return to the area is a major win for the community, for his Marion patients, and also for Dr. Pace. Dr. Pace and I practiced together when I first started with Mission, at the Glenwood practice. Since that time, our families have become good friends and we are excited to reunite as colleagues at Old Fort Family Medicine.”

Pace will see patients of all ages and has extensive experience in geriatrics – treating adults older than 55. He is well-trained in complex chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, high cholesterol and mental health.

The practice’s Website states he enjoys helping people keep up with their recommended health maintenance and vaccinations as well as collaborating with patients to diagnose and treat a broad spectrum of health concerns to achieve their health goals. When not seeing patients, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters in the outdoors hiking, camping and fishing, according to the Website.