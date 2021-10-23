DOT engineer says work is moving forward on Sugar Hill Road bridge in Marion

After hearing from both the city of Marion and McDowell County, officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said they are working hard to move the Sugar Hill Road project closer to completion.

And as of Friday afternoon, the Interstate 40 westbound ramp on Sugar Hill Road is open again.

At a recent meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized sending a letter to the state DOT secretary urging him to do everything in his power to see that work resume on the Sugar Hill Road bridge project.

And at their regular meeting, members of the Marion City Council expressed concerns about the slow progress on the Sugar Hill Road bridge. City officials said work on the new bridge over Interstate 40 at Exit 81 seems to have come to a standstill. During the meeting held earlier in the week, Councilman Don Ramsey said he was also worried about the ramp going to the westbound lanes of I-40 and the delay for ambulances needing to get to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

In response, officials with the N.C. DOT told The McDowell News they have heard these concerns from Marion and McDowell County leaders and have addressed them.

And as of late Friday afternoon, the ramp at Exit 81 going to the westbound lanes of I-40 was open again.

