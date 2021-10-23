DOT engineer says work is moving forward on Sugar Hill Road bridge in Marion

After hearing from both the city of Marion and McDowell County, officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said they are working hard to move the Sugar Hill Road project closer to completion.
And as of Friday afternoon, the Interstate 40 westbound ramp on Sugar Hill Road is open again.
At a recent meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners authorized sending a letter to the state DOT secretary urging him to do everything in his power to see that work resume on the Sugar Hill Road bridge project.
And at their regular meeting, members of the Marion City Council expressed concerns about the slow progress on the Sugar Hill Road bridge. City officials said work on the new bridge over Interstate 40 at Exit 81 seems to have come to a standstill. During the meeting held earlier in the week, Councilman Don Ramsey said he was also worried about the ramp going to the westbound lanes of I-40 and the delay for ambulances needing to get to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
In response, officials with the N.C. DOT told The McDowell News they have heard these concerns from Marion and McDowell County leaders and have addressed them.
And as of late Friday afternoon, the ramp at Exit 81 going to the westbound lanes of I-40 was open again.
“We will continue to keep them informed of the status of the contractor’s efforts in order to move this project toward completion,” said Travis Henley, Division 13 resident engineer. “Our goal is to work with the contractor and address concerns locally.”
He added the project’s contractor, National Bridge Builders, which has multiple projects across the state, continues its operations on the bridge over I-40 at Exit 81 in Marion.
“The contractor is behind schedule due to several factors including design changes, sub-contractor availability, material supplies and weather delays,” Henley said. “NCDOT has notified them of their dilatory progress. We are working with them to resolve these issues and develop a revised schedule for the project. Currently, the new estimated completion date is summer of 2023.”
One piece of good news is the reopening of Worley Road and the westbound exit ramp, which happened Friday afternoon.
“However, to address the immediate traffic impacts, contract crews are working to open Worley Road and the I-40 westbound on ramp in a temporary alignment. They are scheduled finish on Saturday, Oct. 23, pending weather conditions,” said Henley on Thursday.
He added crews are also working on shoulder areas along the ramp and I-40.
“Additionally, the contractor is addressing erosion control issues from recent storms,” said Henley. “Environmental compliance and stewardship are taken very seriously and NCDOT ensures its contractors are addressing these items with attention to detail.”