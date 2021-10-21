Dia de Muertos 2021 now underway as a three-week festival

“However, we want to follow the safety guidelines and canceled the festival on Main Street after watching other events in downtown getting canceled. With that being said, I started planning version B of the festival. Many businesses during the last years have been very supportive and they wanted to participate this year as well. So I invited them to set up an ofrenda with a topic related to their business and organization.”

Different parts of Mexico celebrates it their own way. Some might just remember their departed loved ones, light up a candle next to their picture and set a flower bouquet, set up a traditional “ofrenda” at their homes, or possibly gather together with their family at the graveyard to decorate the tomb. Although the holiday’s name is translated as “Day of the Dead, it is a time to celebrate life by remembering and honoring those we have lost, according to information from del Campo.

For 2021, there are 10 locations in all that have an ofrenda or decorations for Dia de Muertos. All of them have the original papel picado that comes from Mexico and the custom made papel picado for Dia de Muertos/Marion NC.