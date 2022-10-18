Davis Country Store continues an Old Fort family tradition

Old Fort has a country store in the middle of town that features the works of local artists and crafters while continuing a local family’s tradition.

Located at 75 E. Main St., Davis Country Store is the newest addition to Old Fort’s emerging and blossoming downtown. The store is owned by Amy Davis, her husband Rob and son Anderson. The younger son Henry works the cash register.

The Davis family originally planned to open their new store on Halloween, which is Monday, Oct. 31, this year. But they didn’t want to miss out on the fall leaf season in the mountains so they chose to open it a little earlier with a soft opening on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Their formal grand opening is still scheduled for All Hallows’ Eve though.

When you come to Davis Country Store, you will find all kinds of goodies, home décor and art. Amy Davis told The McDowell News that 80% of the business is consignment items made by local crafters and artists and the rest are retail items that the Davises have brought into their shop.

You will find beautifully hand-crafted wood works and colorful quilts. There are beautiful paintings by artist Connie Hurst and iris fold cards made by crafter Susan Thomas Mace. Davis Country Store has sourwood honey from Mikell’s Farm Honey in Old Fort and soy wax candles and body lotions from Cove Creek. There are woodworkers and fabric artists, furniture makers and more available at Davis Country Store.

“When I put the call out for artists, I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of talent that we have here,” said Amy Davis. “It’s really amazing the amount of talent there is here.”

The Davis family will start selling their own products which feature meats, eggs and cheeses. Like any good country store, you will find hard candy there.

“We going to turn this place into candy central,” she said.

And in the spring of 2023, the Davis family will open an outdoor section.

“We will have gardening, planting and farming equipment and supplies,” she said. “We will have live chicks for sale and eggs incubating. You will see chicks hatching.”

Even before its grand opening, Davis Country Store has gotten some positive reviews.

“They have some great products all from local vendors! paintings, crafts, lotions, and more! Great family, great store! Just what our town needs!” wrote Angelina Carroll on Facebook.

“Visited the Davis Country Store today. Wow!! What a great way to showcase the local talent! Grabbed some great tasting lemon cookies and a couple of other things” wrote a review from Red Cup Flowers.

The Davises are looking forward to the future with their new store but it is a continuation of their family tradition in Old Fort. Rob Davis’ family has lived in the local community since before the American Revolution and before Samuel Davidson build the frontier fort that became the town’s namesake.

His family ran the original Davis Country Store, which was located at the corner of Bethlehem and Bat Cave roads. The family operated the original store for about 50 years before it closed in the 1980s.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in here and tell us about their memories of going to that original store,” said Amy Davis.

The new store at 75 E. Main St. is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We want to support the community by having a place where vendors can have their crafts available but we also want to serve the community by having lower-priced local items,” said Amy Davis.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thedaviscountrystore.