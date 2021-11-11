David Byrd is McDowell County’s veteran services officer

McDowell County has a new veterans services officer who stands ready to help those who served our country in uniform get all of the benefits they deserve and need.
David Byrd, 59, is the veterans services officer for McDowell. A native of McDowell, Byrd spent more than 31 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1985 to 2016. He retired from the Air Force as an E-8 or senior master sergeant.
After leaving the service, Byrd didn’t work for a year and a half. His wife encouraged him to get a new job so he worked for a while at Cross Memorial Baptist Church as an administrative assistant.
Last January, he was named to be the successor for Doug Gouge, who was retiring. Like his predecessors, his office is at the McDowell County Senior Center in Marion.
“It’s about helping our veterans and their families navigate the services available to them from the federal government,” said Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor.
Since assuming the job, Byrd said he’s seeing mostly veterans of the Vietnam War, who are mostly in their 70s. The numbers of World War II and Korean War veterans are dwindling. He has so far seen just a few veterans of the Persian Gulf War, which was 30 years ago. And a few veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have come in to apply for their benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“I’ve had veterans in their 70s come in who have never applied for benefits before,” he said to The McDowell News.
Byrd added his office averages 120 phone calls a month and get around 75 to 80 emails a month.
He helps these people get their important health care benefits and stay connected with the Charles George VA Medical Center in east Asheville.
Byrd also shared some statistics about the local veterans population.
During fiscal year 2019, the McDowell County veterans population was 3,224. A year later in 2020, it was 3,126, a decrease of 98. The overall expenditures, based on VA benefits, was $47,106,000 in 2019 and by 2020 it was $51,157,000, an increase of more than $4 million. The compensation and pension paid to local veterans came to $21,174,000 in 2019 while in 2020 the compensation and pension paid to local veterans came to $21,774,000.
Compared to 25 other counties with the same average of veterans, McDowell County ranked third in total expenditures and No. 1 in average per veteran.
For statewide rankings, McDowell County ranked 56th in the size of veterans population and 52nd in total expenditures. McDowell ranked 55th in compensation and pension.
So far, McDowell County has lost 87 veterans this year.
“That hurts me,” he said.
In addition, there are other benefits for veterans and their families. For example, the VA has scholarships for children of veterans.
Byrd works in his office at the Senior Center on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have served our nation, he stands ready to help you.
“As a veteran, it gives me a lot of satisfaction,” he said. “I love being able to help veterans.”
For more information, call David Byrd 659-0833 or 659-0821 or email him at dbyrd@mcdowellseniorcenter.org.