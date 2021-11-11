David Byrd is McDowell County’s veteran services officer

McDowell County has a new veterans services officer who stands ready to help those who served our country in uniform get all of the benefits they deserve and need.

David Byrd, 59, is the veterans services officer for McDowell. A native of McDowell, Byrd spent more than 31 years in the U.S. Air Force from 1985 to 2016. He retired from the Air Force as an E-8 or senior master sergeant.

After leaving the service, Byrd didn’t work for a year and a half. His wife encouraged him to get a new job so he worked for a while at Cross Memorial Baptist Church as an administrative assistant.

Last January, he was named to be the successor for Doug Gouge, who was retiring. Like his predecessors, his office is at the McDowell County Senior Center in Marion.

“It’s about helping our veterans and their families navigate the services available to them from the federal government,” said Senior Center Director Weyland Prebor.