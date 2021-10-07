 Skip to main content
Dangerous flooding in McDowell County. Water rescues launched. Impassable roads reported
Dangerous flooding in McDowell County. Water rescues launched. Impassable roads reported

 Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County. Swift water rescue teams, fire personnel and law enforcement officers were performing water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes throughout the morning.

100821-mmn-nws-flooding1-p1.jpg

Flooding at NC 226 South.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for McDowell County until 4:30 p.m. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing with numerous flooded roadways and some water rescues ongoing. Please avoid all flooded roadways, obey all barricades, and heed all guidance from local officials.

Click here for a photos shared by readers.

100821-mmn-nws-flooding1-p2.jpg

Sugar Hill Road
100821-mmn-nws-flooding1-p3.jpg

Emergency workers are asking motorists to stay off the road as flood waters rise.

If you do not need to travel you are encouraged to postpone travel until this afternoon to allow emergency crews to handle ongoing flooding impacts. Moderate to heavy rain is expected through the afternoon. Excessive runoff is still ongoing and significant rises are occurring on area streams, including the upper Catawba River, the North Fork Catawba River and North Muddy Creek.

100821-mmn-nws-flooding1-p4.jpg

US 70 East

Emergency personnel across McDowell County have responded to 87 storm-related calls since midnight. Multiple rescue teams from neighboring counties have assembled and are staged throughout McDowell to provide assistance.

Check back for more information.

