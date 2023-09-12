On Saturday, the second annual Culturas Unidas Festival in downtown Marion will celebrate McDowell County’s diversity and rich cultural heritage.

The Culturas Festival will take place from 3-8 p.m. at the Marion Tailgate Market at 67 W. Henderson St. The event is hosted by Centro Unido Latino-Americano

Last year, Centro Unido celebrated the first Latinx mural, “See Our Voices,” in McDowell County. This beautiful mural can be found on the wall of Mica Town Brewing on Brown Drive and the first festival was held in the parking lot.

This year, organizers are excited to continue the tradition.

“This festival is so meaningful because it not only highlights Latinx representation, but also provides the opportunity to celebrate it,” reads a news release from Centro Unido. “Our goal with this festival is to bring cultural awareness of the people living within McDowell County, their history, traditions, cultures, and stories. It is a celebration of the diversity that lives here and the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month.”

That month is a celebration that commemorates the contribution and impact of Hispanic people toward the United States’ history, culture and achievements. It is a celebration that starts runs from Friday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 15. This tradition began during September since various Latin American countries celebrate their country’s independence during this month including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua and Chile.

“The United States is a blend of cultures, and our Latinx community is one of the many cultures within that blend,” reads the statement from Centro Unido. “Through Hispanic Heritage Month, we represent, celebrate, and educate on the various cultures living in McDowell County.”

Centro Unido invites everyone to honor Hispanic Heritage Month through the Culturas Unidas Festival.

During this event, organizers will host live music from the band group Son del Callao and DJ Pacheco. They will play festive Latinx music like bachata and merengue. There will be volunteers taking groups of people to view and take photos at the “See Our Voices” art mural and Marion Mayor Steve Little will give the official proclamation of Hispanic Heritage Month.

There will be food vendors, cultural presentations, traditional Latin dances, craft vendors and more. On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 3-8 p.m. everyone can meet at Marion Tailgate Market to enjoy the festivities and learn about various Latin cultures, according to the news release.

This event is possible thanks to sponsors Baxter Healthcare, VAYA Health, Mission Hospital McDowell, Hola Carolina, The Hub, McDowell Technical Community College, McDowell Chamber, First Citizens Bank, UNIDXS, McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness, Self Help Credit Union and Columbia Forest Products.

“I am thankful for partners that are coming together to celebrate our diverse and beautiful cultures in our community,” said Margarita Ramirez, executive director of Centro Unido. “On Sept. 16 we will come together to celebrate diversity.”

For more information about the 2023 Culturas Festival, visit www.facebook.com/events/1110312483219806?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D.