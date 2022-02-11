CULA in McDowell gets $5,000 grant to help kids enjoy the outdoors

CULA leaders want to begin having these trips around the beginning of spring and end in October but there will be updates posted through social media and CULA’s Website.

The National Park Trust is a non-profit dedicated to preserving our national parks. The Park Trust accomplishes this goal through land acquisition to expand and “complete” our national parks and by creating a pipeline of future park stewards by connecting kids to parks. Established in 1983, the Park Trust has preserved nearly 30,000 acres in 31 states, one U.S. Territory and Washington, D.C.

In addition, since 2009, National Park Trust has engaged more than 3 million kids and families with the great outdoors through their national Buddy Bison School Programs and annual Kids to Parks Day. Find out more about the Park Trust’s mission of preserving parks today and creating park stewards for tomorrow at parktrust.org, according to the news release.

“The USDA Forest Service believes all kids should have access to nature – whether it be a community park or a National Forest,” said Cynthia McArthur, national partnership coordinator for the USDA Forest Service. “By partnering with the National Park Trust, families and school groups across the country are now able to go on outdoor adventures.”

For more information, visit CULA’s social media and if you have any questions, call the office at 828-652-0727 or visit the office on 79 Academy St., Marion.