CULA helps bring mobile Mexican consulate to WNC

Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA), a nonprofit organization from Marion, has partnered with Isothermal Community College to build bridges and create history for the Latinx community by bringing the Office of the Consulate General of Mexico this weekend to Spindale.

The mobile Mexican consulate will visit the campus of Isotheral Community College in Spindale this month to assist documented Mexican citizens with issues relating to their home country.

Thanks to this partnership, Isothermal has been able to provide CULA a space on campus every Monday to provide services to the Rutherford Community. The event will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28. The Saturday event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The events will be held at the Foundation Performing Arts and Conference Center on the college’s Spindale campus and will be hosted by the Raleigh-based Mexican Consulate Office, which covers North Carolina and South Carolina, according to a news release.

Mexican citizens will be able to make appointments with officials who can assist with document requests including passports, dual citizenship, and birth certificates. The event will relieve various barriers that the community faces.

“We are pleased to be able to provide a location for this event as it fills a critical need for people in our community,” said Dr. Margaret Annunziata, Isothermal’s president.

“This kind of partnership builds bridges between communities and establishes a more equitable approach to providing services to our diverse communities,” said Margarita Ramirez, Executive Director of Centro Unido Latino Americano.

Appointments can be made starting Wednesday, Aug. 24, by visiting https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/raleigh/ or by calling 1(424)-309-0009.

Only the person requesting assistance will be seen at the appointment. However, Centro Unido Latino Americano, Foothills Health District and several other groups will be present with additional information and services, according to the news release.