On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the moratorium on cryptocurrency mining in McDowell into May 2024.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the commissioners held a public hearing about extending the cryptocurrency mining moratorium and received more information about it from Planning Director Ronald Harmon.

In May of this year, the commissioners held a public hearing to receive comments on a proposed 60-day moratorium on the location of cryptocurrency mining. After holding the May 15 public hearing, the board voted to implement the 60-day moratorium. On Monday, the commissioners had to decide whether that temporary ban should be extended or terminated.

Cryptocurrency mining is defined as “the continuous process where computers work to solve algorithms to maintain and build algorithmic, or blockchain, and in exchange are granted cryptocurrency.” Cryptocurrency is a form of currency that exists digitally. It is a digital payment system that does not rely on banks to verify transactions. The cryptocurrency mining uses significant electricity and water resources as part of its operations to power special servers and maintain a cool climate, said local officials.

“Cryptocurrency mining requires considerable amounts of electricity usage, noise, and other local impacts to communities living near the mining facilities,” reads a memo to the commissioners. “This type of development has been shown to cause disruption in other western North Carolina communities and the county seeks time to develop standards in conjunction with the McDowell County Planning Board and the McDowell County Board of Commissioners.”

County Manager Ashley Wooten told The McDowell News on Monday there have been inquiries from companies interested in starting a cryptocurrency mining operation in McDowell.

At the meeting, Commission Chairman Tony Brown opened the public hearing and asked for comments about this matter from all those who were present. No one at the meeting spoke. But County Attorney Fred Coats said one person who signed up to speak had to leave and wasn’t able to attend. Coats said that person wanted the commissioners to impose the moratorium and not allow cryptocurrency mining.

After the hearing, the commissioners voted to extend the moratorium for a full 12-month period, meaning it will end in May 2024. They also directed the county Planning Board and staff to look at creating rules for cryptocurrency mining operations in McDowell County.

“The county has determined that to simply allow this intensive land use to be permitted without regard to location, height, size, density, population and type of trade, industry, residence or other purposes would hinder the current and future development of the county,” the memo to the commissioners says.

Also during the meeting, commissioners heard from Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy who provided an overview of the proposed sale of the newly graded industrial site on College Drive near the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. This site is approximately 11 acres and it will be the location of the new ForzaX1 electric boat manufacturing plant.

The proposed sale price for this land is $10,000 per acre, or around $110,000 total. This price is below the market value and based on an incentive agreement related to the value of the private investment and the job creation, said county officials.

In consideration of this sale, ForzaX1 agrees to employ 170 full-time employees and invest $10.5 million in building and equipment. The initial phase of construction will include an approximate 60,000-square-foot building. The company intends to expand the footprint within the first three years of this agreement. Failure to do so will result in ForzaX1 reimbursing the county any incentives, according to county officials.

After hearing from Abernathy, the commissioners agreed to approve the sale of the land to ForzaX1.

In other business:

Commissioners heard from the Planning Board about items members have worked on recently including a firearms safety ordinance. It is currently under review with other county officials including Coats and Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

Harmon said there should be an update of the county’s mobile home park ordinance to include other classifications such as recreational vehicles, tiny homes and other similar small structures. That is because these types of structures are being grouped together in a manner similar to mobile home parks. The primary focus of this ordinance update would be to ensure that public safety and public health concerns are addressed.

The Planning Board members told commissioners they are reviewing McDowell’s animal control ordinance. Harmon suggested moving the animal control ordinance review to an ad hoc committee comprised of representatives from McDowell Animal Services, the Sheriff’s Office, the county manager’s office, and the Planning Department. This new committee would free up the planning staff and board for other items including the cryptocurrency item and the RV/tiny home item. The commissioners agreed with his suggestion and directed the Planning Board to look into the RV/tiny house rules and have the special committee set up to look at the animal rules.

Commissioners talked with Wooten about ongoing plans to improve county buildings. The bids for the Recreation Center’s complex upgrade and expansion are still pending. The commissioners agreed to hold off on any decision about this effort until the state releases its budget, which has not yet happened. It's possible that the board may need or want to have a special called meeting later in the month once the state budget has been announced.

Wooten told the commissioners might have to do a drastic reduction of the planned upgrades for the Recreation Center and its ballfield.

The architect for the County Services Building announced there are now completed drawings that would allow for the probation/parole staff to relocate on the second floor. He has provided a floorplan and cost estimate. The county has approximately $325,000 in state funding for this project, so there will need to be a discussion if the work is to proceed using other funds.

County officials also heard about upgrades to the animal shelter on N.C. 226 South. The architects have developed a working floorplan for an expanded shelter. There have been discussions about having a fund-raiser in addition to the money that has already been committed for the facility. The buyers of the former Foothills Pilot Plant structure are still in the process of having their loan approved.

Commissioners also heard about the creation of a new parking lot on South Garden Street. The old EMS building on South Garden Street is gone but the foundation remains. An engineer will help put together a plan for making that area into a parking lot. There have been discussions with the city of Marion about a partnership, said Wooten in a memo.