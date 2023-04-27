A Marion man was recently sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for raping a child under the age of 15, according to court records.

The case was heard in McDowell County Superior Court.

Robbie Eugene Shumate, 37, of Hicks Chapel Road, Marion, pleaded not guilty to statutory rape of a child under 15 and statutory sex offense with a child under 15. He was found guilty and sentenced to 483 to 640 months in prison. He was given credit for 492 days time served. He must have no contact with the victim. He pleaded not guilty to indecent liberties with a child. He was found guilty and sentenced 33 to 49 months in prison.

In April 2022, Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Shumate for having inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl in 2019.

Shumate has a criminal record dating back to 2004 for possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, assault, breaking and entering and drug possession.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court by Judge Thomas Davis:

Dwayne Bullock, 43, of Newton, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise. Sentenced 75 to 102 months in jail. He was found guilty of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Sentenced 225 to 282 months in jail. Fined $250,000. Given credit for 1,602 days time served.

Bobby Ray Hollifield, 59, of Drums Inlet Drive, Marion, was found guilty of communicating threats. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must have no contact with the victim. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $650. Must pay court costs.

Glenda Darlene James, 45, of Stacy Farm Road, Nebo, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, was found guilty. Sentenced 50 to 72 months in jail.

Robert Hunter, 47, of Asheville, was found guilty on two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner and two counts each of assault on a government official and simple assault. Sentenced 24 to 38 months in jail. Given credit for 413 days time served.

Joseph Cordie Moore Jr., 57, of Ruby B Drive, pleaded not guilty to habitual felon and flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Sentenced 89 to 119 months in jail. Given credit for three days time served. Pleaded not guilty to resisting public officer. Was found guilty. Sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Winston William Webster, 67, of Eldeweiss Drive, Marion, pleaded not guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Was found guilty and sentenced 70 to 93 months in jail. Pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance. Was found guilty and sentenced six to 17 months in jail. Pleaded not guilty to maintaining a dwelling for using, keeping. Was found guilty and must serve 24 months supervised probation.