The following cases were heard on Monday, March 24; Monday, March 27; Friday, March 31; Monday, April 3; Wednesday, April 5; Monday, April 10; Wednesday, April 12; and Friday, April 14:

Monday, March 24

Judge: Corey Mackinnon

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Travis Zoker Awode, 53, of Candler, was found guilty of reckless driving. Received a prayer for judgment. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Thomas Joel Miller, 26, of Pinnacle Street, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $130. Must pay $1,264.63 in restitution to the victim. Must pay court costs. Given credit for 22 days time served.

Lisa Starnes Morgan, 45, of Grove Street, Marion, was found guilty of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay $455 for a court-appointed attorney. Given credit for 10 days time served. Must pay court costs.

Monday, March 27

Judge: Corey Mackinnon

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Megan Marie Gilliland, 33, of Diamond Cove Drive, Marion, was found guilty of possession of marijuana. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs. Must serve six months unsupervised probation.

Tonia Mae Hughes, 54, of Peachtree Street, Marion, was found guilty of cyberstalking. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Sentenced to seven days in jail. Must pay court costs.

Joseph Charles Young, 57, of Goldenrod Drive, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Friday, March 31

Judge: Ellen Shelley

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Peggy Lee Cantrell, 37, of Grassy Hollow Drive, Marion, was found guilty of second-degree trespassing. Given credit for one day time served.

Milton Scott Clay, 30, of Morganton, was found guilty of cyberstalking. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Given credit for 15 days time served. Must have no contact with the victim.

Joshua Caleb Smith, 33, of Archway Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of no vehicle insurance. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Ann Washington, 46, of Red Hill Drive, Marion, was found guilty on four counts of no vehicle insurance. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fine $25. Must pay court costs.

Tirney Brooke Fowler, age and address unknown, was found guilty of failure to appear. Given credit for three days time served.

Monday, April 3

Judge: Michelle McEntire

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Erin Michael Brown, 28, of Rutherford Road, Marion, was found guilty of two counts of assault on a government official. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Johnny David Comer, 19, of Tennessee, was found guilty of reckless driving. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fined $100. Must pay court costs.

Glenda Darlene James, 45, of Stacy Farm Road, Nebo, was found guilty of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance. Sentenced 20-33 months in jail.

Kolby Nelson, 18, of Spruce Pine, was found guilty on two counts of breaking and entering. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must pay $2,257.90 in restitution to the victim.

Wednesday, April 5

Judge: Ellen Shelley

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Zackary Allen Mills, 33, homeless, of Marion, was found guilty of obtaining property by false pretense. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay $100 in restitution. Sentenced to 24 days in jail. Given credit for two days time served.

Dustin Ray Norton, 26, of Yancey Road, Marion, was found guilty of shoplifting. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Monday, April 10

Judge: Ellen Shelley

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Jose Badgero-Stapleton, 25, of Morganton, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level four. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Fined $100. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Jacob Lee Barkley, 42, of Denver, was found guilty on two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Must serve 18-34 months in jail. Given credit for 86 days time served. Must pay $410.50 in restitution to the victim.

Gonzalo Bazquaz, 35, of Green Street, Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level three. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must perform 72 hours of community service. Fined $200. Must pay court costs.

Andrew Chevalier, 33, of Hankins Road, Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level three. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must perform 72 hours of community service. Must pay $97.50 for a court-appointed attorney. Fined $200. Must pay court costs.

Britteny Ann Ledford, age and address unknown, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Wednesday, April 12

Judge: Michelle McEntire

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Taylor Lauren Case, 37, of Jackson Road, Marion, was found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse. Given credit for 44 days time served.

Robert Colon Finley, 29, of Wheeler Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Given credit for one day time served. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Terry Lee Mosteller, 63, of Tate Street, Marion, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level three. Must serve 18 months supervised probation. Must perform 72 hours of community service. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Kevin James Smith, 45, of Weaverville, was found guilty of driving while impaired, level five. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

Nathan Aamon Webb, 28, of Newland, was found guilty of felony larceny. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay $45,385.27 in restitution to the victim. Must pay court costs. Given credit for 18 days time served.

Friday, April 14

Judge: Corey Mackinnon

Prosecutor: Sean Odom

Dylan James Matthews, 27, of Hampton Ridge Drive, Marion, was found guilty of larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering. Sentenced 10-21 months in jail. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Justin Dean Ray, 31, of Connelly Springs, was found guilty on two counts of driving while license revoked. Must serve 12 months unsupervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Joseph Lee Roland, 28, of Spicewood Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of possession of stolen goods. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

Timothy Ray Noblitt, 28, of Faith Baptist Church Road, Marion, was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Sentenced to seven days in jail. Given credit for two days time served.