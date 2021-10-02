COVID deaths at 119. McDowell Commissioners OK two new paramedic positions

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 28 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,267 in McDowell County. There have been 59,892 tests conducted, 51,399 negative results and 226 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 419 individuals in quarantine, 7,729 out of quarantine and 119 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.8%, according to a news release.
The latest report also means that McDowell County reported 268 more positive cases and six more deaths in one week. On Friday, Sept. 24, the total number was 7,999 and 113 people had died.
September had the highest numbers of positive cases since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, the McDowell County Commissioners held a special meeting and much of it centered on COVID-19. Emergency Services Director William Kehler gave an overview of the local COVID situation. He said COVID-related calls have created a significant strain on the McDowell EMS system.
In response, the commissioners voted to allocate American Rescue Plan funds for the creation of two paramedic positions. Approximately $75,000 would be allocated for the remainder of this fiscal year. The salaries for these two positions will be determined based on qualifications and other factors, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
Emergency Services Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones updated the commissioners on local vaccination efforts including the recently approved booster shots. The commissioners voted to continue the face covering policy for county employees at least through Oct. 18. The policy will be re-evaluated at that time.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com.
COVID-19 testing information
• Andor Labs is offering free COVID-19 testing today from 3 to 5 p.m. in the old Bank of America parking lot at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.
• McDowell County Health Department will be offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, Oct. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
• Pfizer Booster Vaccine: Call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment or visit https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. CDC Recommendations for Pfizer Booster Vaccine can be found by visiting the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 23,120 (58% of eligible residents)
• Second doses: 20,910 (52% of eligible residents)
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as: a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 15 staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 19 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of seven staff members have tested positive.
• Lake James Lodge: a total of one staff member and eight residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of one staff member and four residents have tested positive.
Clusters
• Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
• McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of 11 students
• McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of six students