COVID-19 cases spike in McDowell among unvaccinated. Mission Health increases visitor restrictions.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend.
This brings the total number of positives to 5,309 in McDowell County. There have been 47,483 tests conducted, 42,150 negative results and 24 tests are pending results. As of Monday’s report, there were 76 individuals in quarantine, 5,155 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.2%, according to the news release.
To protect patients and staff, Mission Health will elevate visitor restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 positives both across the state and in our hospitals effective Tuesday, July 27. This includes Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.
Mission Health will now allow only one visitor per patient per day in its hospitals and will continue to allow one visitor to stay overnight. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, there is no visitation for the COVID unit.
“The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority and we are taking the rising number of COVID cases very seriously,” said Nancy Lindell, Mission Health spokesperson. “We realize this may be difficult for some patients and wish the situation were different, but we are taking every precaution to protect those in our care and our colleagues by reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.”
Mission Health continues to have a universal masking policy for all of its facilities and continues to strongly encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For a list of area location to receive the vaccine and other COVID-19 information, visit Missionhealth.org/COVID
All Mission Health facilities continue to use established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.
To further protect our patients and colleagues, the hospital will continue restrict and monitor the entrances for Mission Hospital. The entrance hours are:
• Entrance 1: Emergency Department – open 24/7 to patients only
• Entrance 2: For surgery and procedural patients – open Monday – Friday, 4:30am – 5pm
• Entrance 4: Open 7 days a week, for patients 6am – 8 pm; for visitors 9am – 8pm
• Entrance 9: Labor and Delivery – accessible 24/7, for expecting mothers only with one significant other and a trained doula, if requested.
• Entrance 10: For cardiac and vascular patients – open Monday – Friday, 5am – 5pm
• St. Joseph Main Entrance – open to visitors 8 a.m. – 8 p.m
“These updates are meant to keep our colleagues and patients healthy. We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve and that our community is assured that all Mission Health facilities remain safe,” said Lindell.
As a reminder to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illnesses follow the 3 Ws: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart, Wash your hands frequently.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Due to recent increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases will now be sent on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
McDowell County cases of COVID-19 continued in an upward trend over the weekend. McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19. Nearly all of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina, according to the news release.
"If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible," local health officials said in a news release on Monday. "The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort."
First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Wednesday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 18,588
• Second doses: 17,497
• Total doses administered: 36,085