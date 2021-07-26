COVID-19 cases spike in McDowell among unvaccinated. Mission Health increases visitor restrictions.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend.

This brings the total number of positives to 5,309 in McDowell County. There have been 47,483 tests conducted, 42,150 negative results and 24 tests are pending results. As of Monday’s report, there were 76 individuals in quarantine, 5,155 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.2%, according to the news release.

To protect patients and staff, Mission Health will elevate visitor restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 positives both across the state and in our hospitals effective Tuesday, July 27. This includes Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

Mission Health will now allow only one visitor per patient per day in its hospitals and will continue to allow one visitor to stay overnight. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, there is no visitation for the COVID unit.