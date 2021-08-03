COVID-19 cases continue to spike in McDowell

COVID-19 cases continue to spike among the unvaccinated.
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department said 25 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
At least 1,056,699 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,670 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,302 on Sunday and 3,131 on Saturday.
Thirty-five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday, the highest increase on one day since May 3. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.
At least 1,359 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with more than one-fourth of those patients in intensive care. The hospitalization count is up from 1,279 on Sunday, continuing a trend of rising daily totals since July 9, The News & Observer reported.
As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 10.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
Roughly 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.
The latest local report brought the total number of positives to 5,428 in McDowell County since the pandemic began.
There had been 48,128 tests conducted, 42,611 negative results and 89 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 154 individuals in quarantine, 5,196 out of quarantine and 78 deaths as of Tuesday.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 20.3%, doubling the state rate.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday-Friday. McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19. The vast majority of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.