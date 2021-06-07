editor's pick alert top story Congratulations McDowell Academy for Innovation grads Jun 7, 2021 Jun 7, 2021 Updated 18 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 10 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com The Academy for Innovation's graduation ceremony was held at McDowell Technical Community College on Saturday. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com MAI Valedictorian Evey Helton. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Friends and family members captured the ceremony from several different vantage points. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Superintendent Mark Garrett offered best wishes to each of the MAI graduates. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com There were plenty of hugs for graduates of McDowell Academy for Innovation. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Graduates were recognized with their own individual signs at Saturday's event. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Students adjust the tassels on their caps to show they are now graduates. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Friends and family mingle with MAI graduates following the ceremony. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com AJ Russell and Ronald Chapman at Saturday's event. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} These fine young women and men are graduates of the McDowell Academy for Innovation. 0 comments Watch Now: Related Video Cuomo: NY COVID limits end at 70% vaccination rate Austin welcomes NATO Secretary Gen. to Pentagon AP Austin welcomes NATO Secretary Gen. to Pentagon U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion AP U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion Two NASA missions are looking for signs of how Venus can support life AP Two NASA missions are looking for signs of how Venus can support life Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story These students are MAI graduates: Updated 26 min ago Ronald Chapman Recommended for you